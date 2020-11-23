Log in
Texas Pacific Land Trust    TPL

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST

(TPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Pacific Land Trust : Declares Special Dividend of $10.00 Per Share

11/23/2020 | 04:21pm EST
Provides Update on Corporate Reorganization

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) (“the Trust”) announced today that its Trustees have declared a special cash dividend of $10.00 per sub-share certificate. The special cash dividend, which will be payable on December 17, 2020 to sub-shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020, increases the Trust’s cumulative 2020 regular and special dividend offerings to $26.00 per share and represents $201.7 million returned to shareholders this year.

Additionally, the Trust today provided an update on its previously announced corporate reorganization efforts. On March 23, 2020, following a comprehensive review led by a Conversion Exploration Committee that included shareholder representation, the Trustees approved a plan to reorganize the Trust from its current structure to a corporation formed under Delaware law. On June 15, 2020, the Trust announced the name of the new corporation, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (“TPL Corp”), as well as the prospective members of its Board of Directors. A draft registration statement on Form 10 has also been submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for review on a non-public basis. The Trust continues to make significant progress toward effecting its planned corporate reorganization and now anticipates that it will occur during the first half of January 2021.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Trust was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable Certificates of Proprietary Interest pro rata to the holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s Trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner. Texas Pacific Land Trust is not a REIT.

Visit the Trust at www.tpltrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 290 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net cash 2020 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 4 477 M 4 477 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST
Duration : Period :
Texas Pacific Land Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 810,00 $
Last Close Price 577,26 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tyler Glover Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
John R. Norris Co-Chairman
David E. Barry Co-Chairman
Robert J. Packer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert A. Crain Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST-26.11%4 477
CNOOC LIMITED-32.48%50 393
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.03%42 345
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.81%26 480
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-32.33%25 691
ECOPETROL S.A.-35.05%24 262
