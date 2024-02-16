Consumer-oriented stocks gained as the University of Michigan's consumer-confidence index ticked higher for the third month in a row, cementing a recent upswing in confidence as inflation continues to ease. The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's consumer-confidence index climbed to 79.6 points in February, just below economists' expectations of 80.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse rose after the restaurant operator reported higher same-store sales for the fourth quarter and lowered its expectations for cattle inflation this year.

Earnings sank shares of TreeHouse Foods after the food maker's fourth-quarter sales and 2024 revenue outlook missed analyst forecasts.

Nike, the maker of Air Jordan basketball shoes, is eliminating more than 1,600 jobs, or some 2% of its workforce. The stock fell 2.4%.

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-24 1653ET