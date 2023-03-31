Texas Roadhouse : 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proxy Statement

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, On February 17, 1993, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors for business and the dream of our founder, Kent Taylor, became a reality. Over the past 30 years, the country and the world have come to know and love our commitment to hospitality and service, to crave our made-from-scratch food, and to appreciate our support of local communities. Despite some early hardships, since Day One in 1993, our operators continue to drive sales and consistently deliver on our promise of Legendary Food, Legendary Service® to our guests each and every day. For the company 2022 was no exception, marked by over $4 billion in revenue and double-digit profit growth despite significant cost pressures. In addition, our operators generated over $130,000 in average weekly sales at company restaurants. We opened 23 company restaurants, seven international franchise restaurants, and acquired eight domestic franchise restaurants. While many things at Texas Roadhouse have remained the same since 1993, we are and will always be committed to evolving and changing to improve the guest and Roadie experience. As an example, since 2020, our To-Go business has grown considerably, and our dining room

traffic also continues to increase. In 2022, our stores averaged over $900,000 per location in To-Go sales. In response to this demand, we continue to develop processes and technologies to improve the guest experience. We recently launched a guest feedback tool that allows our stores to track their Net Promoter Scores (NPS) on a daily basis, which will help us better execute on To-Go. In addition, given our increased traffic, we continue to explore and implement new technology to support our in-dining room experience, such as Roadhouse Pay, our pay-at-the-table system. We successfully rolled out Roadhouse Pay to over 500 locations in 2022. Roadhouse Pay gives our guests more freedom to pay at their convenience and allows us to provide better service to the guest during the 'check-and-change' period of their meal. Although Kent is no longer with us, his memory lives on as we carry on the mission, vision, and purpose he instilled in all of us. On February 6, 2023, all of our restaurants across the country joined together to raise awareness and make a donation of over $820,000 for the American Tinnitus Association (ATA). The ATA's mission is to promote relief, help prevent, and find cures for tinnitus. As a result of our partnership, we made a huge impact on this organization and those who suffer from tinnitus, which hits close to home for so many Roadies.