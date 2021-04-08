Log in
Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.

(TXRH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 29, 2021

04/08/2021 | 10:35am EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until May 6, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 6172236.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 010 M - -
Net income 2021 171 M - -
Net cash 2021 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 6 870 M 6 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 61 600
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,79 $
Last Close Price 98,55 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald L. Morgan President & Chief Executive Officer
Tonya R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer
William E. Chady Chairman
Doug Thompson Chief Operating Officer
James Richard Zarley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.26.09%6 870
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-13.65%35 095
ARAMARK2.11%9 979
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.32.15%5 523
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.75%4 168
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.23.74%3 182
