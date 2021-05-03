Texhong Textile : (1) VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2678)

VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

Mr. Ji Zhongliang, an executive Director, did not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and therefore he has retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Reference is made to the circular (''Circular'') of Texhong Textile Group Limited (''Company'') dated 29 March 2021. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the board (''Board'') of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolutions (''Resolutions'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2021: