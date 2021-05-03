Texhong Textile : (1) VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 2678)
VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.
Mr. Ji Zhongliang, an executive Director, did not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and therefore he has retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
Reference is made to the circular (''Circular'') of Texhong Textile Group Limited (''Company'') dated 29 March 2021. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the board (''Board'') of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolutions (''Resolutions'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2021:
Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To receive and approve the audited
681,563,966 shares
855,500 shares
consolidated financial statements and the
(99.8746%)
(0.1254%)
reports of the directors and the auditors of the
Company for the year ended 31 December
2020
2.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended
682,419,466 shares
0 share
31 December 2020 of HK$0.20 per share of
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company
Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
FOR
AGAINST
3.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Hui Tsz Wai as a director
675,223,965 shares
7,195,501 shares
of the Company
(98.9456%)
(1.0544%)
(b) To re-elect Prof. Tao Xiaoming as a
675,957,139 shares
6,462,327 shares
director of the Company
(99.0530%)
(0.9470%)
4.
To authorise the board of directors of the
682,419,466 shares
0 shares
Company to fix the directors' remuneration
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
5.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the
682,328,966 shares
90,500 shares
Company's auditors and to authorise the
(99.9867%)
(0.0133%)
board of directors of the Company to fix their
remuneration
6.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of
649,093,488 shares
33,325,978 shares
the Company to allot, issue and otherwise
(95.1165%)
(4.8835%)
deal with the Company's shares
7.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of
682,329,966 shares
89,500 shares
the Company to purchase the Company's
(99.9869%)
(0.0131%)
shares
8.
To add the total number of the shares
649,489,898 shares
32,929,568 shares
repurchased by the Company to the mandate
(95.1746%)
(4.8254%)
granted to the directors under resolution no. 6
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total issued share capital of the Company was HK$91,700,000 divided into 917,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each (''Shares'') in the capital of the Company. The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was 917,000,000 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.
The Company's branch share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the vote-taking.
RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Mr. Ji Zhongliang, an executive Director, did not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and therefore he has retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting as he wants to devote more time to his personal commitments.
Mr. Ji has confirmed that there is no disagreement between him and the Board and there are no other matters relating to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ji for his long and dedicated services to the Company during his tenure of service.
By order of the Board
Texhong Textile Group Limited
Hong Tianzhu
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hong Tianzhu, Mr. Zhu Yongxiang, Mr. Tang Daoping and Mr. Hui Tsz Wai and the independent non-executive Directors are Prof. Tao Xiaoming, Prof. Cheng Longdi and Mr. Ting Leung Huel, Stephen.
