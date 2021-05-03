Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Texhong Textile Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2678   KYG876551170

TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED

(2678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texhong Textile : (1) VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (2) RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

05/03/2021 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2678)

  1. VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
  2. RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

Mr. Ji Zhongliang, an executive Director, did not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and therefore he has retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Reference is made to the circular (''Circular'') of Texhong Textile Group Limited (''Company'') dated 29 March 2021. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the board (''Board'') of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolutions (''Resolutions'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2021:

Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and approve the audited

681,563,966 shares

855,500 shares

consolidated financial statements and the

(99.8746%)

(0.1254%)

reports of the directors and the auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 December

2020

2.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended

682,419,466 shares

0 share

31 December 2020 of HK$0.20 per share of

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company

- 1 -

Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

FOR

AGAINST

3.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Hui Tsz Wai as a director

675,223,965 shares

7,195,501 shares

of the Company

(98.9456%)

(1.0544%)

(b) To re-elect Prof. Tao Xiaoming as a

675,957,139 shares

6,462,327 shares

director of the Company

(99.0530%)

(0.9470%)

4.

To authorise the board of directors of the

682,419,466 shares

0 shares

Company to fix the directors' remuneration

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

5.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the

682,328,966 shares

90,500 shares

Company's auditors and to authorise the

(99.9867%)

(0.0133%)

board of directors of the Company to fix their

remuneration

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of

649,093,488 shares

33,325,978 shares

the Company to allot, issue and otherwise

(95.1165%)

(4.8835%)

deal with the Company's shares

7.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of

682,329,966 shares

89,500 shares

the Company to purchase the Company's

(99.9869%)

(0.0131%)

shares

8.

To add the total number of the shares

649,489,898 shares

32,929,568 shares

repurchased by the Company to the mandate

(95.1746%)

(4.8254%)

granted to the directors under resolution no. 6

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total issued share capital of the Company was HK$91,700,000 divided into 917,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each (''Shares'') in the capital of the Company. The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting was 917,000,000 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The Company's branch share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the vote-taking.

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Ji Zhongliang, an executive Director, did not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and therefore he has retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting as he wants to devote more time to his personal commitments.

Mr. Ji has confirmed that there is no disagreement between him and the Board and there are no other matters relating to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

- 2 -

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ji for his long and dedicated services to the Company during his tenure of service.

By order of the Board

Texhong Textile Group Limited

Hong Tianzhu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hong Tianzhu, Mr. Zhu Yongxiang, Mr. Tang Daoping and Mr. Hui Tsz Wai and the independent non-executive Directors are Prof. Tao Xiaoming, Prof. Cheng Longdi and Mr. Ting Leung Huel, Stephen.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Texhong Textile Group Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 11:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED
07:27aTEXHONG TEXTILE  : (1) voting results of resolutions proposed at annual general ..
PU
04/28TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Next Day Disclosure Return -
PU
04/12TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Next Day Disclosure Return -
PU
03/26TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Proposed grant of general mandates to issue and repurchase sh..
PU
03/26TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Proxy form
PU
03/15TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Profit, Revenue Plunge in 2020 on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
MT
03/12TEXHONG TEXTILE  : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 20..
PU
2014Analysis - 'Made in China' clothing sales may shrink under Pacific trade pact
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 309 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
Net income 2021 1 297 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 2 808 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 9 033 M 1 396 M 1 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 38 545
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Texhong Textile Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,03 CNY
Last Close Price 9,85 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Xiang Zhu Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsz Wai Hui CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Tian Zhu Hong Chairman
Dao Ping Tang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & VP
Long Di Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED77.74%1 396
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.11.17%8 087
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.31.46%1 289
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED8.58%917
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.-1.28%724
THE JAPAN WOOL TEXTILE CO., LTD.-2.30%640
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ