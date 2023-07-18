18.07.2023 17:01:47 (local time)

Company: CB Texim Bank AD-Sofia (5CPA)

Nikola Kedev, as a representative of the holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100007207, issued by CB Texim Bank (5CPA), convened a General Meeting of Bondholders on 07 August 2023 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 117 Todor Aleksandrov Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Termination of the mandate of the current bondholders' representative

Draft resolution: Mandate termination and release from obligations and liability of Nikola Kedev, elected as a representative of the holders of bonds of CB Texim Bank, ISIN BG2100007207, at the first General Meeting of Bondholders dated 14 August 2020

- Election of a new bondholders' representative and determination of his remuneration

Draft resolution: Electing Vladimir Doychinov as a representative of the holders of bonds of CB Texim Bank, ISIN BG2100007207, and adoption of a decision for no remuneration to be owed to him

- Changing the conversion period of the bond issue, ISIN BG2100007207, under the terms detailed in the GMB invitation

- In the lack of quorum, the GMB will be held on 21 August 2023 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The right to participate in the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100007207, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).

The invitation to the GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

