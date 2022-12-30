Texim Bank : Other information

30.12.2022 16:32:14 (local time)

Company: CB Texim Bank AD-Sofia (TXIM)

At a meeting of the Management Board held on 30 December 2022, approved by the Supervisory Board of TB Texim Bank AD (TXIM), a decision was made to increase the capital of TB Texim Bank AD under Art. 195 and Art. 196 of the Commerce Act, Art. 113 (2), item 2 of the POSA, from BGN 27,995,036 to BGN 29,995,036, through the issuance of 2,000,000 new ordinary, registered, dematerialised voting shares having a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each, after conversion of 5,000 ordinary, dematerialised, registered, freely transferable, unsecured, interest-bearing, convertible corporate bonds with ISIN BG2100007207 (stock exchange code: 5CPA) of BGN 1,000 nominal value each.

In connection with the above, a decision was adopted to change the company's Articles of Association.

