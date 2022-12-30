Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Texim Bank AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXIM   BG1100001921

TEXIM BANK AD

(TXIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
3.280 BGN    0.00%
01:01pTexim Bank : Other information
PU
07/27Texim Bank : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
07/14Texim Bank : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texim Bank : Other information

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other information 30.12.2022 16:32:14 (local time)

Company: CB Texim Bank AD-Sofia (TXIM)
At a meeting of the Management Board held on 30 December 2022, approved by the Supervisory Board of TB Texim Bank AD (TXIM), a decision was made to increase the capital of TB Texim Bank AD under Art. 195 and Art. 196 of the Commerce Act, Art. 113 (2), item 2 of the POSA, from BGN 27,995,036 to BGN 29,995,036, through the issuance of 2,000,000 new ordinary, registered, dematerialised voting shares having a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each, after conversion of 5,000 ordinary, dematerialised, registered, freely transferable, unsecured, interest-bearing, convertible corporate bonds with ISIN BG2100007207 (stock exchange code: 5CPA) of BGN 1,000 nominal value each.
In connection with the above, a decision was adopted to change the company's Articles of Association.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Texim Bank AD published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 17:59:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXIM BANK AD
01:01pTexim Bank : Other information
PU
07/27Texim Bank : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
07/14Texim Bank : Coupon Payment
PU
04/20Texim Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20Texim Bank : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
01/27Texim Bank : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer)
PU
01/20Texim Bank : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Texim Bank AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Texim Bank Ad Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2018CB Texim Bank AD-Sofia Approves Change of the Registered Office
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,2 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2020 0,13 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2020 111 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 665x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,8 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,71x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart TEXIM BANK AD
Duration : Period :
Texim Bank AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iglika Dimitrova Logofetova Chairman-Management Board
Georgi Kirilov Komerdzhanov Chief Financial Officer
Apostol Lachezarov Apostolov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Milen Georgiev Markov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Petrova Vidolova Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXIM BANK AD-0.61%50
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488