Texim Bank : Other information

Other information
30.12.2022 16:32:14 (local time)
Company: CB Texim Bank AD-Sofia (TXIM)
At a meeting of the Management Board held on 30 December 2022, approved by the Supervisory Board of TB Texim Bank AD (TXIM), a decision was made to increase the capital of TB Texim Bank AD under Art. 195 and Art. 196 of the Commerce Act, Art. 113 (2), item 2 of the POSA, from BGN 27,995,036 to BGN 29,995,036, through the issuance of 2,000,000 new ordinary, registered, dematerialised voting shares having a nominal value of BGN 1.00 each, after conversion of 5,000 ordinary, dematerialised, registered, freely transferable, unsecured, interest-bearing, convertible corporate bonds with ISIN BG2100007207 (stock exchange code: 5CPA) of BGN 1,000 nominal value each.
In connection with the above, a decision was adopted to change the company's Articles of Association.
Disclaimer
Texim Bank AD published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 17:59:45 UTC.