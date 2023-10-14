Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was INR 20.62 million compared to INR 25.17 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.16 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.16 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was INR 23.95 million compared to INR 28.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago.