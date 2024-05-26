Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited is an India-based multi-unit Engineering and Infrastructure Company. The Company operates through four segments: Heavy Engg. Division, Steel Foundry, Infra - Rail & Green Energy, and Infra - Electrical. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rolling stock, such as wagons, coaches, emus, loco shells and parts, hydro mechanical equipment, steel castings, rail engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), bridges and other steel structures. The Company has six manufacturing units. The Company is also a freight car manufacturer. These include custom-built Special Purpose Freight Cars for movement of large oversize consignments. Its freight cars serve a host of core industries like cement, steel, defense, fertilizer, oil, alumina, thermal power projects, and chemical plants. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Belur Engineering Private Limited, Texmaco Transtrak Private Limited, and Texmaco Engineering Udyog Private Limited.