Certain Equity Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 27-MAR-2024 to 26-MAY-2024.

Details:
Under the Placement Agreement, our Company undertakes that it will not for a period of 60 days from the date of Allotment under the Issue, without the prior written consent of the placement agents