Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 14, 2023 at 05:02 am EDT

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 8,050.46 million compared to INR 4,844.15 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,104.06 million compared to INR 4,946.59 million a year ago. Net income was INR 246.49 million compared to INR 154.36 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.76 compared to INR 0.48 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.76 compared to INR 0.48 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 14,618.68 million compared to INR 7,831.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 15,029.62 million compared to INR 7,971.72 million a year ago. Net income was INR 374.01 million compared to net loss of INR 51.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.16 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.16 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.16 a year ago.