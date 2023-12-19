UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 December 19, 2023 Commission File Number 001-33725 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (Translation of registrant's name into English) Century House 16 Par-La-Ville Road Hamilton HM 08 Bermuda (441) 296-2500 (Address of principal executive office) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act. Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, $0.01 par value TGH New York Stock Exchange 7.000% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, $0.01 par value TGH PRA New York Stock Exchange 6.250% Series B Fixed Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, par value $0.01 TGH PRB New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): Not applicable

Record Date for Notice of and Voting at Special Meeting Established On October 22, 2023, Textainer Group Holdings Limited, an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda (the "Company" or "Textainer") announced its proposed acquisition by entities affiliated with Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Typewriter Parent Ltd., an exempted company incorporated under the Companies Act (2023 Revision) (as amended) of the Cayman Islands ("Parent") and Typewriter Merger Sub Ltd., an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda and a subsidiary of Parent. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned thereto in the Merger Agreement attached as an exhibit to the related the Form 6-K filed by Textainer with the SEC on October 23, 2023. The proposed acquisition is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including Company shareholder approval at a special Company Shareholders Meeting to approve the Merger (and the other actions to be considered thereat), and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Company shareholders entitled to vote at the special Company Shareholders Meeting are comprised of holders of Company common shares and Company Preference Shares, each as listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), and Company common shares as listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (the "JSE"). The Textainer Board of Directors has set the record date for purposes of determining holders of Company common shares and Company Preference Shares entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the special Company Shareholders Meeting as the close of business on January 5, 2024 (New York City time). On December 18, 2023, Textainer notified the NYSE of this record date. For holders of Company common shares held on the JSE register, (i) the record date (for both notice and voting) is January 5, 2024, and (ii) January 2, 2024 is the last day to trade Company common shares on the JSE in order to appear in the JSE register on such record date. Textainer has not set the date for the special Company Shareholders Meeting, which date will be set forth in the Proxy Statement to be filed with the SEC and distributed to Company shareholders entitled to vote at the special Company Shareholders Meeting prior to such meeting. The parties to the Merger Agreement currently expect the Merger to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. However, there can be no assurances the conditions to the Merger, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, will be obtained in accordance with this timing or at all. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing the proposed acquisition (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and failure to obtain the requisite vote by Textainer's shareholders) in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including the possibility that the proposed acquisition does not close; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, including in circumstances requiring Textainer to pay a termination fee; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; continued availability of capital and financing; disruptions in the financial markets; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact Textainer's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks related to diverting management's attention from Textainer's ongoing business operation; negative effects of this announcement or the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the market price of Textainer's common shares, preference shares and/or operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition, other business effects and uncertainties, including the effects of industry, market, business, economic, political or regulatory conditions; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; increases in the cost of repairing and storing Textainer's off-hire containers; Textainer's dependence on a

limited number of customers and suppliers; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; the impact of COVID-19 or future global pandemics on Textainer's business and financial results; risks resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to, the impact of trade wars, duties, tariffs or geo-political conflict; risks stemming from the international nature of Textainer's business, including global and regional economic conditions, including inflation and attempts to control inflation, and geopolitical risks such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and activities in Israel; extensive competition in the container leasing industry and developments thereto; decreases in demand for international trade; disruption to Textainer's operations from failures of, or attacks on, Textainer's information technology systems; disruption to Textainer's operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and anti-corruption; the availability and cost of capital; restrictions imposed by the terms of Textainer's debt agreements; and changes in tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect Textainer's business described in the "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements; Cautionary Language" sections of its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are available at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Textainer assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Textainer does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Additional Information and Where to Find It Textainer intends to file a proxy statement for a special meeting of Textainer's shareholders and may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed acquisition. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement (when available) or any other document that Textainer may file with the SEC with respect to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed or otherwise furnished to Textainer's shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TEXTAINER AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Textainer and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Textainer will be made available free of charge on Textainer's investor relations website at https://investor.textainer.com/. No Offer or Solicitation This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Participants in the Solicitation Textainer and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Textainer's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Textainer's directors and executive officers is set forth in Textainer's Form 20-F, which was filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement and other relevant materials regarding the acquisition to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in "Additional Information and Where to Find It".

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Textainer Group Holdings Limited By: /s/ Olivier Ghesquiere Name: Olivier Ghesquiere Title: President and Chief Executive Officer Date: December 19, 2023

