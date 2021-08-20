Textainer : Announces Early Redemption of $208 million Secured Term Loans

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "we", and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today announced that Textainer Marine Containers VI Limited ("TMCL VI"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has redeemed approximately $208 million in aggregate principal outstanding of senior secured term loans ("term loans") with an average interest rate of 4.30% and an original scheduled maturity in February 2025.

In accordance with the early redemption provisions of the term loans, Textainer made a make-whole payment of approximately $11 million. Additionally, we incurred a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs of approximately $1 million. The make-whole payment and write-off will be recognized in our third quarter earnings, but will be excluded from our third quarter adjusted net income. Textainer used borrowings under our lower-priced existing debt facilities to pay for the outstanding principal of the term loans and the make-whole payment.

"The early redemption of these notes will help us further optimize our financing platform. Furthermore, we are also able to decrease our future effective interest rate by replacing the $208 million 4.30% term loans with our lower-priced debt facilities. We expect to more than fully recover the make-whole payment of this redemption through future interest savings," commented Michael K. Chan, Textainer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.1 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

