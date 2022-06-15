Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Textainer Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGH   BMG8766E1093

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TGH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
29.75 USD   +3.77%
01:33aTEXTAINER : Report on the proceeding at the Annual General Meeting
PU
06/14TEXTAINER : MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
06/02TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Textainer : Report on the proceeding at the Annual General Meeting

06/15/2022 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in Bermuda

Company number: EC18896

NYSE share code: TGH

JSE share code: TXT

ISIN: BMG8766E1093

LEI: 529900OHEYRATAFMIT89 ("Textainer", or "the Company")

REPORT ON THE PROCEEDING AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of Textainer held on Thursday, May 26th 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed were approved by the requisite majority of votes. The Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Total number of shares in issue

48,018,141

Total number of shares represented at the AGM

32,273,177 (67.21%)

Shares

Votes cast disclosed as a

abstained

percentage in relation to

Number of

Number of

disclosed as a

the total number of

shares voted

shares voted

percentage in

shares voted at the

relation to the

AGM

total issued

share capital

For

Against

For

Against

Proposal One:

APPROVAL OF

ELECTION OF CLASS I

DIRECTORS

Election of Mr

99.71%

0.29%

32,178,243

94,934

-

Jeremy

Bergbaum as

a class I

director

67.59%

32.41%

21,813,339

10,459,778

-

Re-election of

Mr Dudley R.

Cottingham

as a class I

director

Election of Mr

85,56%

14.44%

27,611,757

4,661,420

Hyman Shwiel

Election of Ms

99.19%

0.81%

32,011,304

261,873

Lisa P. Young as

a Class I director

Proposal Two:

Approval of annual

98.94%

0.65%

32,931,175

209,595

0.41%

audited financial

statements for the

fiscal year ended 31

December 2021

Proposal Three:

The appointment of

98.09%

1.68%

31,656,628

543,043

0.23%

Deloitte & Touche LLP

as the Company's

independent auditors

Proposal Four:

Amendment of the

97.56%

2.04%

31,486,282

657,708

0.40%

company's by-laws to

delete the entirety of

bye-law 75

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 130,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,000 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333ir@textainer.com

15 June 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Textainer Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:33aTEXTAINER : Report on the proceeding at the Annual General Meeting
PU
06/14TEXTAINER : MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
06/02TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05Tranche Update on Textainer Group Holdings Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on S..
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Textainer Group Holdings Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05TEXTAINER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (TGH) TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Posts Q1 EPS $1.48, vs. Street Es..
MT
05/05Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Divide..
AQ
05/05Textainer Group Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2022
CI
05/05Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 846 M - -
Net income 2022 304 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,93x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,75 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Ghesquière President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Chan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hyman Shwiel Chairman
Gregory W. Coan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joaquim Figueira Vice President-Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.71%1 429
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-38.56%20 411
UNITED RENTALS-20.23%18 981
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-37.39%9 821
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-17.38%7 508
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-27.15%3 572