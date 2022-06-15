Textainer : Report on the proceeding at the Annual General Meeting

Election of Mr 85,56% 14.44% 27,611,757 4,661,420 Hyman Shwiel Election of Ms 99.19% 0.81% 32,011,304 261,873 Lisa P. Young as a Class I director Proposal Two: Approval of annual 98.94% 0.65% 32,931,175 209,595 0.41% audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 Proposal Three: The appointment of 98.09% 1.68% 31,656,628 543,043 0.23% Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent auditors Proposal Four: Amendment of the 97.56% 2.04% 31,486,282 657,708 0.40% company's by-laws to delete the entirety of bye-law 75

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 130,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,000 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333ir@textainer.com