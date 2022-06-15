Textainer : Report on the proceeding at the Annual General Meeting
06/15/2022 | 01:33am EDT
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in Bermuda
Company number: EC18896
NYSE share code: TGH
JSE share code: TXT
ISIN: BMG8766E1093
LEI: 529900OHEYRATAFMIT89 ("Textainer", or "the Company")
REPORT ON THE PROCEEDING AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of Textainer held on Thursday, May 26th 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed were approved by the requisite majority of votes. The Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
Total number of shares in issue
48,018,141
Total number of shares represented at the AGM
32,273,177 (67.21%)
Shares
Votes cast disclosed as a
abstained
percentage in relation to
Number of
Number of
disclosed as a
the total number of
shares voted
shares voted
percentage in
shares voted at the
relation to the
AGM
total issued
share capital
For
Against
For
Against
Proposal One:
APPROVAL OF
ELECTION OF CLASS I
DIRECTORS
Election of Mr
99.71%
0.29%
32,178,243
94,934
-
Jeremy
Bergbaum as
a class I
director
67.59%
32.41%
21,813,339
10,459,778
-
Re-election of
Mr Dudley R.
Cottingham
as a class I
director
Election of Mr
85,56%
14.44%
27,611,757
4,661,420
Hyman Shwiel
Election of Ms
99.19%
0.81%
32,011,304
261,873
Lisa P. Young as
a Class I director
Proposal Two:
Approval of annual
98.94%
0.65%
32,931,175
209,595
0.41%
audited financial
statements for the
fiscal year ended 31
December 2021
Proposal Three:
The appointment of
98.09%
1.68%
31,656,628
543,043
0.23%
Deloitte & Touche LLP
as the Company's
independent auditors
Proposal Four:
Amendment of the
97.56%
2.04%
31,486,282
657,708
0.40%
company's by-laws to
delete the entirety of
bye-law 75
About Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 130,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,000 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations
Textainer Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:32:05 UTC.