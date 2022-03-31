Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. TextMagic AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TextMagic : 2021 financial year audited consolidated annual report

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TextMagic
Company Announcement TextMagic AS 2021 financial year audited consolidated annual report

TextMagic AS presents its consolidated audited annual report for 2021 prepared by the management board and approved by the supervisory board. Compared to the unaudited results disclosed on 28 February 2022, financial results have not changed significantly. As a result of reclassification, €32 thousand was reclassified from Cashflow from operations to Effects from movements in exchange rates.

Comparable periods are missing from financial report because TextMagic AS was established at 21 April 2021, meaning that 2021 was its first reporting period.

The audited consolidated sales revenue of TextMagic AS, for 2021, amounted to €3.1 million (TextMagic's platform sales in Q4 of 2020 were €2.3 million).*

*TextMagic AS's group in its current form has existed since the end of September 2021, which is why we compare figures from the A2P SMS platform from Q4 of 2020.

The audited consolidated annual report for the financial year 2021 of TextMagic AS and conclusion of auditor are attached to this announcement. Annual report in English is attached for informational purposes.

Additional information:

Fred Metsma
TextMagicAS CFO
fred.metsma@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

Attachments:
TextMagic AS 2021 majandusaasta aruanne. Auditeeritud..pdf
TextMagic AS IFRS aruanne 2021 ENG 31.03.2022 FINAL.3. audited.pdf

Disclaimer

TextMagic AS published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXTMAGIC AS
01:26pTEXTMAGIC : 2021 financial year audited consolidated annual report
PU
02/28TEXTMAGIC : 2021 consolidated 12 month unaudited interim report
PU
01/31Textmagic as Announces Unaudited Consolidated Sales Result for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
2021TextMagic AS has completed an IPO in the amount of €2.5 million.
CI
2021TextMagic AS has filed an IPO in the amount of €2.5 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 75,5 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTMAGIC AS
Duration : Period :
TextMagic AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTMAGIC AS-10.71%76
ADOBE INC.-18.87%217 010
WORKDAY INC.-11.57%60 632
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.75%50 512
AUTODESK, INC.-20.69%48 025
DATADOG, INC.-15.97%46 980