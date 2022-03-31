TextMagic : 2021 financial year audited consolidated annual report

TextMagic AS presents its consolidated audited annual report for 2021 prepared by the management board and approved by the supervisory board. Compared to the unaudited results disclosed on 28 February 2022, financial results have not changed significantly. As a result of reclassification, €32 thousand was reclassified from Cashflow from operations to Effects from movements in exchange rates.

Comparable periods are missing from financial report because TextMagic AS was established at 21 April 2021, meaning that 2021 was its first reporting period.

The audited consolidated sales revenue of TextMagic AS, for 2021, amounted to €3.1 million (TextMagic's platform sales in Q4 of 2020 were €2.3 million).*

*TextMagic AS's group in its current form has existed since the end of September 2021, which is why we compare figures from the A2P SMS platform from Q4 of 2020.

The audited consolidated annual report for the financial year 2021 of TextMagic AS and conclusion of auditor are attached to this announcement. Annual report in English is attached for informational purposes.

Additional information:

Fred Metsma

TextMagicAS CFO

fred.metsma@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/

Attachments:

TextMagic AS 2021 majandusaasta aruanne. Auditeeritud..pdf

TextMagic AS IFRS aruanne 2021 ENG 31.03.2022 FINAL.3. audited.pdf



