TextMagic : A2P SMS platform sales figures for Q1 2022

TextMagic A2P SMS platform's Q1 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 30% year-on-year to €3,11 million (Q1 2021: €2,38 million).

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Unaudited sales revenue (million) €3,11 €2,38 +30 % Volume of SMS messages (million) 67,22 56,31 +19 % Active users*, 3 months 26 625 26 054 +2 % Average revenue per user (ARPU)**, 3 months €116,62 €91,48 +27 %

* An active user is any paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during each of Q1.

**ARPU is calculated Unaudited sales revenue / Active users.

Q1 2022 overview

TextMagic A2P SMS platform

Work focused on carrying out of the market analysis, design and development of monthly subscription packages. The aim is to launch monthly subscription service in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada by May 2022 at the latest.

Actively dealt with the design updates of TextMagic platform, the first phase of which is about to be completed. The goal is to completely refresh the user interface of the platform and add new features and functionality by 2023.

The marketing department was reorganised and the push was given to creation of the new marketing strategies. The goal is to increase the number of new customers.

Touchpoint product development

Touchpoint product development continued as planned.

To ensure the quality of the Touchpoint product, a dedicated team of Quality Assurance was set up to start beta testing the first product modules.

In terms of marketing activities, time was invested in improving the Touchpoint pre-launch landing page, which provides a more comprehensive overview of the product's nature and possibilities for potential customers. An updated product landing page will be launched during the second quarter.

Recruiting

During the Q1 the team has grown to 58 people. We have recruited 11 new team members, majority of whom are software developers.

We shall continue with active recruitment of software developers.

The CFO Fred Metsma has joined the company.

Comment by Priit Vaikmaa, CEO of TextMagic AS:

"We hope to build on the 30% growth in the first quarter in the following quarters and plan to grow sales by 30-40% for the full year. We are also increasing our marketing budget and focusing on campaigns to find new customers in our target markets.

One of the key drivers of the first quarter's activities was the workforce. We were active in recruitment. Several software developers, software testers, recruiters, one new product manager and a CFO joined the team. Growing and professional team shall further accelerate product development through its efficient work."

Additional information:

Fred Metsma

CFO, TextMagic AS

fred.metsma@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/