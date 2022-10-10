TextMagic : A2P SMS platform sales results for Q3 2022

TextMagic A2P SMS platform's Q3 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 28% year-on-year to EUR 3.70 million (Q2 2021: EUR 2.88 million).

Quarter Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Unaudited sales revenue (million) €3,70 €2,88 +28,4 % Volume of SMS messages (million) 76,29 65,88 +15,8 % Active users*, 3 months 27 561 24 678 +11,7 % Average revenue per user (ARPU)**, 3 months €134 €117 +14,5 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited sales revenue / Active users.

9 months 2022 9 months 2021 9 months Change Unaudited sales revenue (million) €10,09 €7,82 +29,0 % Volume of SMS messages (million) 213,33 180,72 +18,0 % Active users*, 9 months 34 337 42 785 -19,7 % Average revenue per user (ARPU)**, 9 months €294 €183 +60,8 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during the 9 months. If the same customer buys at different times during a 9-month period, he/she will be counted as a unique customer in each period when looking at the shorter period but only once when looking at the 9-month period. Therefore, the numbers of quarterly active users can not be aggregated.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited sales revenue / Active users

Priit Vaikmaa, CEO of TextMagic AS comments:

"The growth in sales and the pace of recruitment went well considering the summer period. Our team size increased by 10 new employees, most of whom were software developers. The company currently employs 77 people.

The number of active users shows a decrease in the 9-month perspective, as this comparison includes many customers who joined during the corona crisis for a short-term service and no longer need the service. In the quarterly comparison, the number of active users increased.

External factors have continued to support business growth this year. Just as the corona crisis gave a strong boost to results, the company's results this year have been affected by changes in currency exchange rates, in particular the strengthening of the US dollar. The total positive impact in 2022 has been EUR 868 thousand. Free cash flow remained strong in the third quarter. The average monthly free cash flow for the quarter was approximately EUR 350 thousand.

We completed the SOC 2 Type II project. SOC 2 is a security certification that recognises that our customers' data is properly handled and protected, and it is also an important selling point in our main target market, the US.

As planned, we came out with a marketing landing page detailing Touchpoint's capabilities at www.touchpoint.com."

Additional information:

Fred Metsma

CFO, TextMagic AS

fred.metsma@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/