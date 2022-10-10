Advanced search
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-10-07 am EDT
7.400 EUR   +4.23%
Textmagic : A2P SMS platform sales results for Q3 2022
PU
08/18Textmagic : Additional comments on TextMagic AS Feb 2023 payout
PU
07/22Textmagic : and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed
PU
TextMagic : A2P SMS platform sales results for Q3 2022

10/10/2022 | 12:12am EDT
TextMagic
Company Announcement TextMagic A2P SMS platform sales results for Q3 2022

TextMagic A2P SMS platform's Q3 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 28% year-on-year to EUR 3.70 million (Q2 2021: EUR 2.88 million).

Quarter Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change
Unaudited sales revenue (million) €3,70 €2,88 +28,4 %
Volume of SMS messages (million) 76,29 65,88 +15,8 %
Active users*, 3 months 27 561 24 678 +11,7 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU)**, 3 months €134 €117 +14,5 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited sales revenue / Active users.

9 months 2022 9 months 2021 9 months Change
Unaudited sales revenue (million) €10,09 €7,82 +29,0 %
Volume of SMS messages (million) 213,33 180,72 +18,0 %
Active users*, 9 months 34 337 42 785 -19,7 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU)**, 9 months €294 €183 +60,8 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during the 9 months. If the same customer buys at different times during a 9-month period, he/she will be counted as a unique customer in each period when looking at the shorter period but only once when looking at the 9-month period. Therefore, the numbers of quarterly active users can not be aggregated.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited sales revenue / Active users

Priit Vaikmaa, CEO of TextMagic AS comments:

"The growth in sales and the pace of recruitment went well considering the summer period. Our team size increased by 10 new employees, most of whom were software developers. The company currently employs 77 people.

The number of active users shows a decrease in the 9-month perspective, as this comparison includes many customers who joined during the corona crisis for a short-term service and no longer need the service. In the quarterly comparison, the number of active users increased.

External factors have continued to support business growth this year. Just as the corona crisis gave a strong boost to results, the company's results this year have been affected by changes in currency exchange rates, in particular the strengthening of the US dollar. The total positive impact in 2022 has been EUR 868 thousand. Free cash flow remained strong in the third quarter. The average monthly free cash flow for the quarter was approximately EUR 350 thousand.

We completed the SOC 2 Type II project. SOC 2 is a security certification that recognises that our customers' data is properly handled and protected, and it is also an important selling point in our main target market, the US.

As planned, we came out with a marketing landing page detailing Touchpoint's capabilities at www.touchpoint.com."

Additional information:
Fred Metsma
CFO, TextMagic AS
fred.metsma@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

Disclaimer

TextMagic AS published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,1 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,9 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
