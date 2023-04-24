TextMagic
Managers' transactions
TextMagic AS - Managers' transactions
Issuer: TextMagic AS
LEI: 98450071E4AE12E99369
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100073438
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
Name: Priit Vaikmaa
Position: Board member of TextMagic AS
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 1000
Average price: 9,5
Transaction date: 2023-04-21
Venue: Outside of trading venue
Notification
Additional information:
Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/
