  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. TextMagic AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  07:22:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
7.000 EUR   +0.57%
01:37aTextmagic : Managers' transactions
PU
04/14Textmagic : Transactions of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities in TextMagic AS
PU
04/11TextMagic AS Provides Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TextMagic : Managers' transactions

04/24/2023 | 01:37am EDT
TextMagic
Managers' transactions TextMagic AS - Managers' transactions

Issuer: TextMagic AS

LEI: 98450071E4AE12E99369

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100073438

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Priit Vaikmaa

Position: Board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 1000

Average price: 9,5

Transaction date: 2023-04-21

Venue: Outside of trading venue

Notification

Additional information:
Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

TextMagic AS published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 05:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2022 2,71 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net cash 2022 9,15 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,5 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart TEXTMAGIC AS
Duration : Period :
TextMagic AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,00 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Priit Vaikmaa Chief Executive Officer
Kärtu Vaikmaa Chairman-Supervisory Board & COO
Dmitry Stanulevich Vice President-Engineering
Eduard Tark Member-Supervisory Board
Siim Vips Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTMAGIC AS-2.44%65
ADOBE INC.12.22%173 237
WORKDAY INC.14.14%49 469
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.08%47 322
AUTODESK, INC.3.86%41 687
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.67%35 406
