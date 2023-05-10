TextMagic
Managers' transactions
TextMagic AS - Managers' transactions
Issuer: TextMagic AS
LEI: 98450071E4AE12E99369
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100073438
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
Name: Monday Media OÜ
Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 420
Average price: 7,3
Transaction date: 2023-05-04
Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
Name: Monday Media OÜ
Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 85
Average price: 7,3
Transaction date: 2023-05-05
Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
Name: Monday Media OÜ
Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 1927
Average price: 7,485
Transaction date: 2023-05-08
Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
Name: Monday Media OÜ
Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 3219
Average price: 7,5
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Additional information:
Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/