  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  TextMagic AS
  News
  Summary
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04:25:58 2023-05-10 am EDT
7.520 EUR   +0.27%
05:07aTextmagic : Managers' transactions
PU
05/03Textmagic : Managers' transactions
PU
04/24Textmagic : Managers' transactions
PU
TextMagic : Managers' transactions

05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
TextMagic
Managers' transactions TextMagic AS - Managers' transactions

Issuer: TextMagic AS

LEI: 98450071E4AE12E99369

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100073438

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 420

Average price: 7,3

Transaction date: 2023-05-04

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 85

Average price: 7,3

Transaction date: 2023-05-05

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 1927

Average price: 7,485

Transaction date: 2023-05-08

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 3219

Average price: 7,5

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional information:
Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2022 2,71 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
Net cash 2022 9,15 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart TEXTMAGIC AS
Duration : Period :
TextMagic AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Managers and Directors
Priit Vaikmaa Chief Executive Officer
Kärtu Vaikmaa Chairman-Supervisory Board & COO
Dmitry Stanulevich Vice President-Engineering
Eduard Tark Member-Supervisory Board
Siim Vips Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTMAGIC AS4.53%70
ADOBE INC.1.82%157 174
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.89%48 771
WORKDAY INC.6.63%46 216
AUTODESK, INC.3.14%41 274
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.64%34 391
