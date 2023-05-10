TextMagic : Managers' transactions

Issuer: TextMagic AS

LEI: 98450071E4AE12E99369

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100073438

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 420

Average price: 7,3

Transaction date: 2023-05-04

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 85

Average price: 7,3

Transaction date: 2023-05-05

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 1927

Average price: 7,485

Transaction date: 2023-05-08

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

Name: Monday Media OÜ

Position: Legal entity related to Priit Vaikmaa, board member of TextMagic AS

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 3219

Average price: 7,5

Transaction date: 2023-05-09

Venue: First North Estonia, XTAL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional information:

Priit Vaikmaa

TextMagic AS, CEO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/

