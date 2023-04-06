TextMagic : Resolutions of the annual general meeting of TextMagic AS

The annual general meeting of TextMagic AS was held on April 6, 2023, at Rävala Street 3, Tallinn 10143, Estonia (Radisson Collection Hotel). The meeting began at 14:00 (Estonian time) and ended at 14:28 (Estonian time).

The notice was published on 15.03.2023 in the stock exchange information system of Nasdaq Tallinn and on the same day on the Company's website and in the newspaper "Postimees".

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was fixed on 30.03.2023 at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

A total of 14 shareholders participated in the annual general meeting of shareholders, representing a total of 7,704,136votes, which corresponded to 90,6369% of all votes represented by shares. Prior to the holding of the annual general meeting of shareholders, 3 shareholders whose share represented 0,0089% of all votes represented by shares, gave their votes.

The following resolutions were adopted at the annual general meeting of TextMagic AS:

Approval of the audited annual report of 2022 of the Company

To approve the audited annual report of 2022 of the Company.

7,704,578 votes of the shareholders voted in favour, i.e., 99,996% of the votes.

1 vote of the shareholders voted against, i.e., 0,000% of the votes.

314 votes of the shareholders abstained, i.e., 0,004% of the votes.

Profit distribution proposal

The net profit of the Company for the 2022 financial year is 2,708 thousand euros. To transfer 85,000 euros of the net profit of the Company for the 2022 financial year to the reserve capital and not make payments to shareholders or allocations to other reserves prescribed by law or the Articles of Association.

7,704,578 votes of the shareholders voted in favour, i.e., 99,996% of the votes.

1 vote of the shareholders voted against, i.e., 0,000% of the votes.

314 votes of the shareholders abstained, i.e., 0,004% of the votes.

The record of voting is annexed to this notice.



Priit Vaikmaa

TextMagic AS CEO

investor@textmagic.biz



Attachments:

2023_04_06 Aktsionaride korraline uldkoosolek_presentatsioon.pdf

TextMagic AS 06.04.2023 uldkoosoleku protokoll EST-ENG.pdf



