Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. TextMagic AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:48 2022-07-22 am EDT
7.080 EUR   +0.01%
07/22TEXTMAGIC : and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed
PU
07/11TEXTMAGIC : A2P SMS platform sales results for Q2 2022
PU
07/11Textmagic as Announces Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Result for Second Quarter and for Six Month of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TextMagic : and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed

07/22/2022 | 09:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TextMagic
Company Announcement TextMagic AS and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed

TextMagic AS informs that on 20.07.2022 the merger of TextMagic AS and TM Ops OÜ has been registered in the Commercial Register.

The merger is intra-group and does not affect the economic results of TextMagic AS.

Fred Metsma
TextMagic AS CFO
fred.metsma@textmagic.biz

Disclaimer

TextMagic AS published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 01:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXTMAGIC AS
07/22TEXTMAGIC : and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed
PU
07/11TEXTMAGIC : A2P SMS platform sales results for Q2 2022
PU
07/11Textmagic as Announces Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Result for Second Quarter and for..
CI
06/21TextMagic AS Elects Pavel Karagjaur as a New Member of the Supervisory Board
CI
06/20Textmagic AS Elects Fred Metsma as New Member of the Management Board
CI
05/24TEXTMAGIC : Adoption of resolutions without convening a meeting, TextMagic AS
PU
04/19TEXTMAGIC : conclusion of merger agreement with TM Ops OÜ
PU
04/11TEXTMAGIC : A2P SMS platform sales figures for Q1 2022
PU
03/31TEXTMAGIC : 2021 financial year audited consolidated annual report
PU
02/28TEXTMAGIC : 2021 consolidated 12 month unaudited interim report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,1 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,2 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart TEXTMAGIC AS
Duration : Period :
TextMagic AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,08 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTMAGIC AS-20.99%61
ADOBE INC.-27.89%191 370
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.09%43 713
AUTODESK, INC.-30.16%43 259
WORKDAY INC.-45.17%38 044
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.27%36 368