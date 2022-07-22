TextMagic : and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed

TextMagic
Company Announcement
TextMagic AS and TM Ops OÜ merger has been completed
TextMagic AS informs that on 20.07.2022 the merger of TextMagic AS and TM Ops OÜ has been registered in the Commercial Register.
The merger is intra-group and does not affect the economic results of TextMagic AS.
Fred Metsma
TextMagic AS CFO
fred.metsma@textmagic.biz
Disclaimer
TextMagic AS published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 01:33:05 UTC.