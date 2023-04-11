Advanced search
    MAGIC   EE3100073438

TEXTMAGIC AS

(MAGIC)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  03:31:44 2023-04-11 am EDT
7.200 EUR    0.00%
03:27aTextmagic : sales results for Q1 2023
04/06Textmagic : Resolutions of the annual general meeting of TextMagic AS
03/15Textmagic : Notice on calling annual general meeting of shareholders
TextMagic : sales results for Q1 2023

04/11/2023 | 03:27am EDT
TextMagic
Company Announcement TextMagic AS sales results for Q1 2023

TextMagic A2P SMS platform's Q1 2023 unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to EUR 3.27 million (Q1 2022: EUR 3.10 million).

Quarter Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change
Unaudited revenue (mln) €3.27 €3.10 +5 %
Volume of SMS messages (mln pcs) 72.51 67.22 +8 %
Active users* 27,833 26,625 +5 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU)** €118 €117 +1 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used TextMagic A2P SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

In the first quarter of 2023, sales volumes and the number of users increased compared to the same period in 2022. The growth rate of the A2P messaging market is influenced by the general economic environment and the financial situation of users, as well as by changes in US regulations restricting the mass transmission of unregistered campaign messages. Users have begun to register campaigns and we expect usage to increase in the future. The regulations have a positive impact on SMS marketing by reducing spam and fraudulent messages.

To support growth in usage, we have started developing additional functionalities on the A2P SMS platform that will enhance the user experience (Whatsapp, email marketing). The launch of a version with an updated user interface is planned for the third quarter, which we expect to result in increased usage.

Touchpoint's development team is reaching the optimal size with the desired level of competence. Touchpoint's communication channel features will soon be deployed in the A2P SMS platform's support, both for testing and to reduce alternative software costs. The Touchpoint product launch is planned for the end of 2023.

At the end of March, the team had 96 members. In addition to the developers, a financial manager and a marketing manager joined the team in March. The marketing manager is focused on Touchpoint's Go-To-Market strategy, and three more people will join the marketing team in April.

We are developing new growth strategies to expand operations and accelerate growth. One part of this is the creation of a new umbrella brand. In addition, a sustainability and resilience strategy is being developed.

Additional information:
Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS, CEO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

TextMagic AS published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2023 16,3 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 12,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 13,2%
Managers and Directors
Priit Vaikmaa Chief Executive Officer
Kärtu Vaikmaa Chairman-Supervisory Board & COO
Dmitry Stanulevich Vice President-Engineering
Eduard Tark Member-Supervisory Board
Siim Vips Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTMAGIC AS0.35%66
ADOBE INC.11.80%174 581
WORKDAY INC.17.70%50 977
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.96%46 290
AUTODESK, INC.6.03%42 385
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.44%34 322
