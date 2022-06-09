Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Texton Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEX   ZAE000190542

TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(TEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
3.640 ZAR   +1.11%
12:22pTEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Voluntary announcement regarding the sale of Broad Street Mall
PU
04/14TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Disposal of Loop street and Foretrust Update and exention of posting of Circular
PU
03/18TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Texton Property Fund : Voluntary announcement regarding the sale of Broad Street Mall

06/09/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

Granted REIT status by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2005/019302/06)

JSE share code: TEX ISIN: ZAE000190542

("Texton" or the "Company")

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE SALE OF BROAD STREET MALL

  1. INTRODUCTION
    The board of directors of Texton (the "Board") is pleased to advise shareholders that the Company, via its 50% held joint venture knows as Inception Reading S.a.r.l ("Inception") has entered into an agreement of sale on 6 June 2022 to dispose of Broad Street Mall ("BSM") for a total headline consideration of £57.5 million (R1.108 billion).
  2. RATIONALE
    Inception successfully completed the business plan to refurbish the mall and obtain residential rights. The property requires substantial capital to deliver the proposed development and progress to the next stage of the asset's life cycle. Accordingly, Inception marketed BSM for sale during the latter end of 2021 calendar year end. After a successful and competitive sales and marketing process, Inception was able to receive strong bids for BSM.
  3. TERMS OF THE SALE
    The headline purchase price payable is £57.5 million (R1.108 billion) (the "Sale Consideration") and will be settled in cash. Contracts have been exchanged between Inception and the purchaser, and the transaction is scheduled to close on 24 June 2022.
    Texton will inform the market on completion of the transaction.

SANDTON

9 June 2022

CORPORATE ADVISER AND SPONSOR TO TEXTON

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Texton Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
12:22pTEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Voluntary announcement regarding the sale of Broad Street Mall
PU
04/14TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Disposal of Loop street and Foretrust Update and exention of postin..
PU
03/18TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the ..
PU
03/16TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Trading Statement
PU
03/15BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERME : Annual Compliance Report
PU
03/14TEXTON PROPERTY FUND : Finalisation of a capital commitment to Cadre for Investments into ..
PU
2021Stonehill Property Group Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Certain sections ..
CI
2021Stonehill Property Group Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Foretrust Propert..
CI
2021Isibaya Properties Proprietary Limited agreed to acquire KwaZulu-Natal CBD retail asset..
CI
2021Texton Property Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 345 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2021 202 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 051 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 162 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 3,61%
Chart TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Texton Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pienaar Welleman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pinchas Hack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcel Jonathan Anthony Golding Non-Executive Chairman
John Russel Macey Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Hannington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED1.11%76
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-10.45%16 163
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION7.46%9 148
DEXUS-9.98%7 770
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-13.14%6 738
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.61%6 715