Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced a special edition 60th anniversary option for the iconic Beechcraft King Air 260 and 360 turboprops to celebrate the aircraft’s proud history of being the best-selling business turboprop family in the world. The new “Crimson Edition” King Air features a striking new interior and a vibrant red and silver exterior paint scheme, inspired by six decades of legendary Beechcraft customers and operators. The order book is open for the special edition aircraft, with deliveries beginning in 2025.

Textron Aviation | Beechcraft King Air Crimson Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Crimson Edition of the King Air provides customers with an immersive experience that pays tribute to the turboprop’s renowned legacy, while also featuring modern luxuries and upgrades that showcase the aircraft's ongoing evolution,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “We’re honored to celebrate a prestigious aircraft that is beloved by so many customers around the world.”

The King Air series aircraft has long been a customer favorite since its introduction in 1964. The legendary turboprop is synonymous with unwavering reliability, exceptional performance and unparalleled versatility, earning the trust and preference of operators worldwide.

New Crimson exterior scheme

One of the first noticeable attributes of the new “Crimson Edition” King Air is the iconic Beechcraft “B” on the aircraft’s tail. The exterior paint scheme showcases a metallic-like crimson, silver and black paint scheme. The aircraft’s new boarding step has hidden fasteners that create a sleeker appearance for entry, and its graphite silver finish perfectly matches the new exterior and interior.

Stunning custom interior

The special-edition interior is inspired by the King Air’s proud history, seamlessly integrating a number of Beechcraft elements like the familiar “B” logo on lower sidewalls and the aft cabin bulkhead panel. The dark leather seats feature Alcantara accent panels and crimson accent piping, while also bringing together subtle design elements to signal the aircraft’s diamond anniversary. Charcoal carpeting is highlighted by crimson arcs that complement the aircraft’s exterior striping, elevating its luxurious ambience.

“It’s a visually stunning design and one we believe will surpass customer expectations,” Tannahill said. “This edition offers customers the best flying experience they expect while paying homage to the King Air’s proud, successful history.”

King Air Leadership

More than 7,800 Beechcraft King Air turboprops have been delivered to customers around the world since 1964, making it the best-selling business turboprop family in the world. The worldwide fleet has surpassed 64 million flight hours in its 60 years, serving roles in all branches of the U.S. military and flying both commercial and special mission roles around the world.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

