    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Summary
Bell and Arrow Aviation Announce Agreement to Sell Emergency Medical Kits for Bell 505

11/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Aviation company purchases fourth Bell 505

Fort Worth, TX (1 Nov. 2021) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced today an agreement with Arrow Aviation to sell the HELIFAB Emergency Medical Kit configuration for the Bell 505. In addition, Arrow Aviation also signed a purchase agreement for their fourth Bell 505.

"As the world's most advanced short light single platform, the Bell 505 is capable of completing critical EMS missions at a low cost," said Jay Ortiz, vice president, Commercial Business, Americas. "This agreement with Arrow Aviation enhances the aircraft's mission capabilities and positions the Bell 505 as the premier light aircraft for medical transport."

Located in the same facility, HELIFAB and Arrow Aviation work in partnership to bring new Supplemental Type Certificate (STC)-approved products to market. HELIFAB holds STC and Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for various installations, and the on-staff Designated Airworthiness Representative Mark Evans and Designated Engineering Representative Kevin S. Aubin provide an efficient FAA product approval process for development and certification of new product designs or improvements to existing systems.

"The HELIFAB Emergency Medical Kit expands the Bell 505's versatility by offering customers an optimal EMS platform capable of efficiently transferring patients with the necessary healthcare equipment onboard," said Evans, Project Manager for HELIFAB/ Arrow Aviation. "We are thrilled to purchase our fourth Bell 505 in addition to partnering with Bell to provide mission-ready, cost-effective aircraft that will deliver critical, lifesaving care to patients."

The Bell 505 provides enhanced visibility with floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass cockpit, in addition to a flat-floor cabin and advanced avionics. With speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), Bell's newest five-seat aircraft is a customer-driven design that places affordability, safety and technology at the forefront, offering customers a seamless flight experience.

Bell
Blakeley Thress
+1 817‐280‐3100
mediarelations@bh.com
Online Media Kit

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.
We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

Textron Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 641 M - -
Net income 2021 749 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 16 278 M 16 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 73,85 $
Average target price 81,27 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.52.80%16 278
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.28%121 671
AIRBUS SE23.19%100 495
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.34.76%9 165
DASSAULT AVIATION SA0.61%8 680
AVICOPTER PLC1.12%5 781