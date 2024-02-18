Textron Aviation today announced the delivery of a new Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian turboprop to Malaysian property developer, Ikhasas Sdn Bhd, via its subsidiary company Oriental Sky Sdn Bhd. The aircraft, to be managed and operated by local charter operator Systematic Aviation Services (SAS), will be used for passenger transport between the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and a new waterfront resort on Perhentian islands, off the northern east coast of Malaysia. This will be the country’s first amphibious airplane operation in recent history after it gained necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to launch domestic operations in 2024.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

Ikhasas group managing director, Ir. Tan Chee Kian, said, “Seaplanes will be the most convenient way to reach the Perhentian Islands. Currently, it takes a time-consuming 6-hour road journey followed by a one-hour ferry ride from the port in Kuala Besut. With our 11-seater aircraft, travelers will benefit from time savings as it will transport passengers from Kuala Lumpur to land directly in the waters near the beachside resort. At the same time, we preserve the islands’ pristine environment and natural forests which would otherwise be felled for airport construction.”

“We are honored for Grand Caravan EX Amphibian to be selected. The versatility and excellent operating economics make it the perfect partner for Ikhasas to develop sustainable tourism. The comfortable cabin, large windows for sightseeing, and floats allowing it to take off and land anywhere are ideal for their missions,” said Tony Jones, vice president, International Sales (Asia-Pacific). “Malaysia is also an important market to Textron Aviation. Our products lead the installed base and make up over 40% of the country’s general aviation aircraft. Our customers in Malaysia use our products for a variety of operations including VIP transport, tourism, as well as other special missions such as air ambulances, and skydiving.”

The Cessna Caravan platform has seen more than 3,000 aircraft delivered that are certified in 100 countries with nearly 24 million flight hours amassed worldwide since the aircraft was introduced. Caravans fulfill roles for multiple missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The Grand Caravan EX aircraft is known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators, cargo carriers and special missions operators worldwide. The aircraft offers an impressive output of 867 horsepower and a rate of climb of 1,275 feet per minute.

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

