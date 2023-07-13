McCauley Propeller Systems announced today that its newest C780 propeller for the Beechcraft King Air B300 series, featuring four aluminum swept blades and a 105-inch diameter, has successfully achieved certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

McCauley Propeller Systems' newest C780 propeller for the Beechcraft King Air B300 series features four aluminum swept blades and a 105-inch diameter. (Photo: Business Wire)

McCauley Propeller Systems is a division of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

The new high-performance propeller offers King Air B300 operators additional payload, increased takeoff and climb performance, reduced noise in the cabin and cockpit and greater time between overhauls.

“The McCauley C780 is a new, lightweight, scimitar blade design propeller that enhances the already legendary King Air flying experience,” said Heidi McNary, vice president and general manager, McCauley Propeller Systems. “We’re proud to continue to offer customers the quality and craftsmanship that aviators have come to expect from McCauley over the past 85 years.”

With the new C780 propeller, King Air B300 owners and operators will experience:

Propeller weight savings of more than 50 pounds

Increased takeoff and climb performance

Reduced noise in the cabin and cockpit

Extended Time Between Overhaul (TBO) of 5,000 hours or 72 months

Textron Aviation’s 4,000 hours or 36-month limited propeller warranty

King Air B300 customers can have the propeller installed on their aircraft at a Textron Aviation Service Center or Authorized McCauley Service Facility without any additional modifications required.

For more information, visit https://mccauley.txtav.com/en/products-overview

About McCauley Propeller Systems

McCauley is one of the world's largest full-line propeller manufacturers, with more than 500 models available. With more than 85 years of design and manufacturing experience, McCauley continues to be a pioneer in the general aviation industry. Historically, our propellers are FAA certified as original equipment for aircraft built by Textron Aviation, British Aerospace, Fairchild, Grumman, Jetstream, Piper, Stoddard Hamilton and many others. Our product lines have always served a wide range of markets: commercial, military, agricultural and commuter airlines, as well as personal and business aviation. McCauley propellers are in the field on more than 350,000 aircraft around the world - a testimony to our continuing commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.mccauley.txtav.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com| www.defense.txtav.com| www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

