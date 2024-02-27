TRU Simulation announced today a new, cutting-edge Veris™ Virtual Reality (VR) Flight Simulator that provides helicopter and fixed-wing model customers with a more cost-effective and innovative solution to accomplish pilot training. Unveiled during this week’s HAI Heli-Expo, the Veris simulator is a clean-sheet design that combines industry-leading features of a full flight simulator (FFS) with immersive virtual reality technology to empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently. Equally exciting is that Bell Training Academy (BTA) has been named the launch customer and will be the first to use the Veris simulator for training on the Bell 505 helicopter later this year.

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company that designs, manufactures and delivers high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for civil and defense customers.

"TRU is dedicated to advancing simulation technology through innovation. The Veris offers the benefits of a full flight simulator experience in a compact, cost-effective and pioneering design," said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. "Furthermore, due to its innovative clean-sheet design and focus on efficiency, the manufacturing process for this simulator is highly streamlined. We eagerly anticipate the enthusiastic reception of this groundbreaking new category of simulators by the BTA, rotorcraft and fixed-wing communities."

The Veris VR Flight Simulator is designed to meet both FAA flight training device level 7 and EASA flight training device level 3 standards. Certification activities with both FAA and EASA are in process.

“The Bell Training Academy is honored to be the official launch customer for the Veris VR Flight Simulator for the Bell 505 and provide advanced training solutions to the aircraft’s growing customer base,” said Chad Sparks, general manager, Bell Training Academy. “Our world-renowned institution aims to deliver the most comprehensive maintenance and flight training for Bell customers, and we’re excited to collaborate with TRU Simulation, another Textron business unit, to support Bell’s global network.”

The Veris simulator includes a fully electric six degrees-of-freedom motion base to produce accurate flight cues and vibrations. It also features TRU’s REALFeel control loading system, providing the same realistic flight control sensations found in its level D full flight simulators. Tactile cockpit panels allow the pilot to interact with the aircraft switches and avionics just as they would in the aircraft. Finally, a VR headset replaces the traditional visual system, immersing the pilot into the flight environment.

The Veris offers state-of-the-art simulator components, including:

TRU’s new Image Generator, powered by Unreal Engine®

Electric six degrees-of-freedom motion base

Custom modeled airports

Varjo VR/MR headset

Digital electric control loading system

Newly designed Instructor Operating System

Qualification test guide testing

Remote instructor control unit

Lesson plan and debrief systems (optional)

TRU Simulation is an industry leader in developing advanced, high-fidelity full flight simulators and flight training devices. TRU’s new Veris VR Flight Simulator will leverage the same flight data, software baselines and advanced technologies used in its top-end level D FFS to produce an identical great experience in a virtual world, which brings a higher level of fidelity and accessibility to simulator devices. The device is designed to accommodate multiple rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft types.

HAI attendees can view the Veris at TRU’s booth #2944 during the show. For more information, visit https://trusimulation.com.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

