2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Table of Contents

Chairman & CEO Letter

1.

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

2023 Highlights

2.

People - Our Talent Strategy

.16.

Data Privacy & Information Security

30.

Textron-Around the World

3.

.

Safe Workplaces

17.

Ethics & Compliance

31.

Our Business Segments

.4.

Health & Well-Being

.19.

Human Rights

Our Values

5.

Compensation & Benefit Programs

Programs .

20.

Supply Chain

Talent Development Programs

21

Forward-Looking Statements

36

ENVIRONMENT

Building and Engaging Our Workforce

24

TCFD Disclosures Index

Building a Sustainable Future

6.

2023 Workforce Metrics

Metrics .

26.

SASB Disclosures Index

Achieve 2025 Sustainable Operations Goals

.7.

Product Safety

.28

Sustainability in Our Products and Services

.12.

Community

Resilient Facilities

15.

2023 CORPORATE

CHAIRMAN

1

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

& CEO LETTER

"As we make progress on our sustainability initiatives, we continue to innovate with products and technologies that help our customers achieve their sustainability

goals and lessen their environmental footprint."

DEAR COLLEAGUES, SHAREHOLDERS AND FRIENDS,

I am pleased to share our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.. At Textron, our core values of integrity, respect, trust and the pursuit of excellence drive who we are and how we conduct our business.. These values are our north star, aligning with the goals that we have set for ourselves with respect to reducing our environmental footprint and supporting the health, safety and well-being of our employees, while upholding the highest standards of ethics and business conduct throughout our global operations..

The comprehensive review presented in this report demonstrates the progress that we've made in our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities.. We take seriously our role as a responsible corporate citizen and recognize that our work in each of these areas is inextricably linked to our business and ultimately creates long-term value for our shareholders..

Environmental sustainability continues to be a priority at Textron, both for the products that we develop and manufacture as well as in our operations.. Our businesses have been actively working to reach our Achieve 2025 initiative goals, completing more than 190 projects at our facilities around the world last year to reduce the energy and natural resources used in our operations.. We're seeing

tangible results as we surpass or remain on track to meet our goals in areas of greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water use and waste generation.. Our efforts have also resulted in measurable cost savings to our businesses..

As we make progress on our sustainability initiatives, we continue to innovate with products and technologies that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and lessen their environmental footprint.. We are continuing to electrify many of our specialized vehicles products and are making meaningful strides in our development of sustainable aircraft products..

None of these achievements is possible without a highly skilled, engaged and motivated workforce.. We remain committed to developing our people at all levels with trainings, continuing education programs and tools that prepare them for opportunities to learn, grow and achieve throughout their careers with Textron.. In addition, maintaining the health, safety and well-being of our employees remains a key priority for us as a company..

In 2023, we introduced to our employees and other constituents our reimagined Business Conduct Guidelines (BCGs).. Our BCGs have provided guidance to Textron's

management, employees and Board of Directors for more than 40 years.. We've made periodic improvements to our BCGs over the years, but with this new version we have taken a fresh and modern approach, presenting them in a more concise, navigable and easy-to-understand format.. Our BCGs, which have been translated into the languages most frequently used by Textron's global workforce, continue to uphold Textron's values while serving as a guidepost for us to conduct business with the highest ethical standards..

I want to thank our 35,000 Textron employees for their commitment in pursuing our ESG priorities and extend my appreciation to our stakeholders-our shareholders, customers, communities, suppliers and industry partners-

for working with us in our efforts to

build

a more sustainable

future.. I am confident that together

we

will, with respect and

integrity, continue to pursue excellence and drive innovation that leads to more sustainable solutions for our world..

Scott C. Donnelly

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2023 CORPORATE

CRR HIGHLIGHTS

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

2023 Highlights

ENVIRONMENTAL

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity by 29% compared to 2019 baseline year

43% of Textron's electricity use was from renewable sources

Completed more than 190 projects at our facilities worldwide to reduce energy use and conserve natural resources

GOVERNANCE

Launched Textron's updated Business Conduct

Guidelines

Our Ethics and Compliance Helpline is available to all employees via telephone or via email-confidentially

Employees completed more than 14,600 live training hours and over 163,000 online training courses on ethics & compliance topics

2

SOCIAL

  • 33.2% of managers in our U..S.. operations are women or people of color
  • More than 65% of our 2023 college interns converted to full-time positions or second internships in 2024
  • As part of our Education Assistance Program, Textron reimbursed more than $6.3 million to more than 1,300 employees enrolled in approved degree or certification programs

Proud to Be Recognized By:

  • Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
  • Wall Street Journal Best Managed Companies
  • Forbes America's Best Large Employers
  • Forbes Best Employers for Diversity
  • Forbes America's Best Employers for Women
  • Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces
  • Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families
  • Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies
  • Handshake Early Talent Awards
  • Match 2023 Campus Forward Awards
  • HBCU Top Supporter

2023 CORPORATE

AROUND

3

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

THE GLOBE

Textron-

Around

the World

What began as a small New England business in 1923 has grown into

a $13..7 billion company with a worldwide presence supported by 35,000 people in more than 25 countries.. Throughout its history, Textron has been the source of ground-breaking technologies and numerous industry firsts..

$13.7 Billion

NORTH

AMERICA

130

LOCATIONS

EUROPE

27

LOCATIONS

ASIA

20

COMPANY

35,000

PEOPLE

SOUTH

AMERICA

3

LOCATIONS

AUSTRALIA

7

25+

LOCATIONS

LOCATIONS

COUNTRIES

2023 CORPORATE

OUR BUSINESS

4

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

SEGMENTS

Our

Business

Segments

We are known around the world for our powerful brands of aircraft, defense and industrial products that provide customers with groundbreaking technologies, innovative solutions and first-class service..During 2023, we

conducted our businesses through six operating segments:

TEXTRON AVIATION

BELL

INDUSTRIAL

Textron Aviation is home to the

Bell is a leading supplier of helicopters,

Our Industrial segment designs and

Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft brands

tiltrotor aircraft and related spare parts

manufactures a variety of products within

and is a leader in general aviation through

and services.. Bell supplies military

the Kautex and Textron Specialized

two principal product lines: aircraft and

helicopters and tiltrotors to the U..S..

Vehicles product lines.. Kautex is a leader

aftermarket parts and services.. Aircraft

Government and non-U..S.. military

in designing and manufacturing plastic

includes sales of business jets, turboprop

customers and supplies commercially

fuel systems for automobiles and light

and military trainer and defense aircraft

certified helicopters to corporate,

trucks, along with other automotive

and piston engine aircraft.. Aftermarket

private, law enforcement, utility, public

systems and components.. Specialized

parts and services includes commercial

safety, emergency medical and other

Vehicles includes golf cars, recreational

parts sales and maintenance, inspection

helicopter operators.. Bell provides

and utility vehicles, aviation ground

and repair service..

support and service for an installed base

support equipment and professional

of approximately 13,000 helicopters..

mowers, manufactured by Textron

Specialized Vehicles businesses..

TEXTRON eAVIATION

TEXTRON SYSTEMS

FINANCE

Textron eAviation includes Pipistrel,

Textron Systems' businesses develop,

Our Finance segment, operated by

a manufacturer of light aircraft, along

manufacture and integrate products and

Textron Financial Corporation (TFC),

with other research and development

services for U..S.. and non-U..S.. military,

is a commercial finance business

initiatives related to sustainable aviation

government and commercial customers

that provides financing solutions for

solutions.. Pipistrel offers a family of light

to support defense, homeland security,

purchasers of Textron products, primarily

aircraft and gliders with both electric

aerospace and other missions.. Product

Textron Aviation aircraft and Bell

and combustion engines.. Pipistrel's Velis

and service offerings include electronic

helicopters.. For more than six decades,

Electro is the world's first, and currently

systems and solutions, advanced marine

TFC has played a key role for Textron

only, electric aircraft to receive full type

craft, piston aircraft engines, live military

customers around the globe..

certification from the European Union

air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons

Aviation Safety Agency..

and related components, unmanned

aircraft systems, and both manned and

unmanned armored and specialty vehicles..

2023 CORPORATE

5

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

OUR VALUES

Our

Values

At Textron we are guided in all of our business interactions by our four

values: Integrity, Respect, Trust, and Pursuit of Excellence.. These values are core to Textron's culture and define who we are as an organization.. They are intended to help us make the best possible decisions, manage change, and provide a foundation for Textron's future..

INTEGRITY

RESPECT

Integrity is the quality of being honest and

Respect is regard for others.. We show respect by

having strong moral principles.. We exhibit

demonstrating concern and support for individual

integrity by valuing honesty and openness, taking

differences and by listening when others express

responsibility for our actions, respecting others,

their views, even if we disagree..

and demonstrating trustworthiness..

TRUST

PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE

Trust is a belief in the reliability, ability, strength,

The Pursuit of Excellence is the drive to do our

character, or truth of something or someone..

best.. We demonstrate this pursuit by setting

We demonstrate trust and show that we are

high standards, paying attention to the details,

trustworthy by being honest and reliable, honoring

measuring what we have accomplished, and

our commitments, admitting when we have made

striving for improvement..

mistakes, and communicating effectively so that

others don't misunderstand our intent..

2023 CORPORATE

6

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

ENVIRONMENT

Building a Sustainable Future

At Textron, we are committed to doing our part to enable a sustainable future for the planet.. Our responsibility to the environment begins with our compliance with regulatory requirements and is supported by our Textron Global EHS Policies and Standards which we follow in all countries where we operate.. Beyond compliance, we are focused on reducing the greenhouse gas and natural resource intensity of both our operations and our products.. Within the communities in which we operate, we strive to be responsible stewards of local ecosystems..

TEXTRON'S 2023 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Reducing Our Environmental Footprint

29%

Reduced our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 29% compared to our Achieve 2025 baseline, exceeding our 20% reduction goal.

7%

Reduced our absolute water use by

7% on a year-over-yearbasis-bringingus three-quartersof the way towards reaching our 10% reduction goal.

43% of Textron's electricity use was from renewable sources.

As part of our efforts to reach our Achieve 2025 sustainability goals to reduce the energy and natural resources used by our operations, we completed more than 190 projects at our facilities worldwide. In addition to helping us progress toward our goals, collectively, these projects are projected to save more than $3.5 million on an annual basis.

2023 CORPORATE

7

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

ENVIRONMENT

Achieve 2025 Sustainable

In 2020, as part of our Achieve 2025 set of sustainability goals to reduce the operations specific to the following areas emissions, energy use, water use and waste 2025, Textron will strive to achieve the the 2019 baseline year (the "Achieve

20%

Reduce greenhouse gas emission

10%

Reduce energy use intensity by 10%

10%

Reduce water use intensity by 10%

10%

Reduce waste generation intensity by 10%

These goals were developed with the intent for Textron to become more efficient in its use of natural resources to meet the expectations of our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to better the communities in which our businesses operate.

2023 CORPORATE

8

RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

ENVIRONMENT

GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS

In 2023, Textron was successful in further reducing its GHG emissions on a year- over- year basis and has now reduced emissions by 29% on an intensity basis compared to our Achieve 2025 baseline, exceeding our 20% reduction goal.. This was achieved through a combination of energy efficiency and conservation projects, as well as renewable electricity purchases.. Forty-three percent of Textron's electricity use during 2023 was from renewable sources - this is largely a result of Textron Aviation's multi- year agreement with its utility to purchase renewable electricity from Soldier Creek Wind Energy Center, a local wind farm, for its Kansas facilities.. Textron also generates renewable electricity from onsite solar and

purchases Renewable Energy Certificates at select facilities.. Despite having met our 2025 year-end goal, we intend to continue to take actions to further reduce emissions over the duration of the measurement period..

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are determined by following the Greenhouse Gas Protocols developed by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the World Resource Institute.. Consistent with these protocols, Textron accounts for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in terms of CO2- equivalents.. Our greenhouse gas emissions and calculation methodology have been verified by an ANSI-accredited independent third party in accordance with ISO 14063-3..

Investing In On-Site Solar

The use of renewable electricity is a key component of Textron's carbon reduction program, which includes developing energy generation capabilities at our facilities. In 2023, Bell's facilities in both Singapore and Coffs Harbour, Australia began utilizing electricity from newly built rooftop solar systems. In 2023, over 50% of electricity use at both locations was generated by their onsite solar installations.

2023 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5-Year Trend GHG Intensity

(CO2-e/Revenue)*

5-Year Trend GHG Emissions

(MT CO2-e)

57%

43%

0.043

0.043

365,790

Direct (Scope 1)

304,293

241,593 MT

231,287

Indirect (Scope 2)

0.038

171,065

180,808

180,808 MT

0.034

422,401 metric tons

0.031

225,817

241,798

268,234

241,593

(MT CO2-e)

197,989

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

*Intensity metrics are normalized to revenue.

Scope 1

Scope 2

