I am pleased to share our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.. At Textron, our core values of integrity, respect, trust and the pursuit of excellence drive who we are and how we conduct our business.. These values are our north star, aligning with the goals that we have set for ourselves with respect to reducing our environmental footprint and supporting the health, safety and well-being of our employees, while upholding the highest standards of ethics and business conduct throughout our global operations.. The comprehensive review presented in this report demonstrates the progress that we've made in our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities.. We take seriously our role as a responsible corporate citizen and recognize that our work in each of these areas is inextricably linked to our business and ultimately creates long-term value for our shareholders.. Environmental sustainability continues to be a priority at Textron, both for the products that we develop and manufacture as well as in our operations.. Our businesses have been actively working to reach our Achieve 2025 initiative goals, completing more than 190 projects at our facilities around the world last year to reduce the energy and natural resources used in our operations.. We're seeing

tangible results as we surpass or remain on track to meet our goals in areas of greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water use and waste generation.. Our efforts have also resulted in measurable cost savings to our businesses.. As we make progress on our sustainability initiatives, we continue to innovate with products and technologies that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and lessen their environmental footprint.. We are continuing to electrify many of our specialized vehicles products and are making meaningful strides in our development of sustainable aircraft products.. None of these achievements is possible without a highly skilled, engaged and motivated workforce.. We remain committed to developing our people at all levels with trainings, continuing education programs and tools that prepare them for opportunities to learn, grow and achieve throughout their careers with Textron.. In addition, maintaining the health, safety and well-being of our employees remains a key priority for us as a company.. In 2023, we introduced to our employees and other constituents our reimagined Business Conduct Guidelines (BCGs).. Our BCGs have provided guidance to Textron's