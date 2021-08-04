Textron : AMREF Flying Doctors adds Special Mission Cessna Citation Sovereign to their air ambulance fleet

WICHITA, Kansas (August 3, 2021) - Textron Aviation today announced that AMREF Flying Doctors has added a pre-owned Cessna Citation Sovereign to its existing Cessna Citation aeromedical aircraft fleet. The aircraft is expected to arrive in Nairobi, Kenya and start lifesaving operations in September 2021.

The Cessna Citation Sovereign was designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

'Continuing to be the supplier of choice for air ambulance emergency services in Africa is testament to the Cessna Citation's performance, especially when each minute matters,' said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. 'The spacious cabin of the Sovereign comfortably accommodates a multiple stretcher system and the necessary additional on-board medical staff. The Citation Sovereign's range increases the AMREF Flying Doctor's nonstop reach throughout Africa, Europe and Asia.'

To enhance the aircraft's low fixed costs of operation, accurately budget for maintenance costs and save with long-term aircraft value protection, AMREF Flying Doctors selected Textron Aviation's ProParts program to cover the airframe systems and avionics parts required for line, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

'The Cessna Sovereign was an easy choice for AMREF Flying Doctors when looking to expand our aviation capability and capacity, so as to support our international, long distance air ambulance operations,' said Mike Black, Chief Operating Officer for AMREF Flying Doctors. He further explained, 'patient care and comfort is key to maintaining AMREF Flying Doctors' internationally recognized aeromedical service levels, which are perfectly addressed by the Cessna Sovereign's cabin and its operating capabilities. In addition to acquiring the right aircraft, Textron Aviation did everything to assist with reconfiguring the aircraft for its dedicated air ambulance role at their Orlando, Florida Service Center as quickly and professionally as possible.'

AMREF Flying Doctors is a leading provider in fixed wing air ambulance operations in Africa, Europe and Asia. Serving the aeromedical transport industry for more than 60 years, AMREF Flying Doctors have been a long time operator of Beechcraft and Cessna fixed-wing aircraft. AMREF Flying Doctors have a worldwide reach and are based at and operate from Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

'We are honored that AMREF Flying Doctors has selected the Citation Sovereign to add long range medevac capability to their fleet,' said Jim Evans, chief executive officer of Africair, Inc. 'It was a pleasure working with the professionals at AMREF Flying Doctors and Textron Aviation to create a customized medical evacuation configured aircraft that will expand and enhance AMREF's life saving operations. Africair and Textron Aviation are committed to providing excellent customer support and we will work diligently to ensure that the Citation Sovereign exceeds AMREF Flying Doctor's expectations.'

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special mission operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are preferred for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

