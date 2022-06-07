Log in
Textron Systems Selected for Continued U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Operations
AQ
Textron : ATAC Honored with 9th Consecutive FAA William “Bill” O'Brien Diamond Award of Excellence

06/07/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Newport News, VA - June 7, 2022 - Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), part of the Textron Systems segment of Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT), announced today that it has been awarded the 2021 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) William "Bill" O'Brien Diamond Award of Excellence. The award recognizes exemplary dedication to the advancement of aviation safety and a commitment to continuous training within the company.

"This award is a testament to our culture of professionalism and the caliber of ATAC's maintenance team," said Scott Stacy, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "It's a tremendous privilege to lead a company recognized for the excellence of its aviation maintenance technicians and leaders." The award marks the ninth consecutive year that ATAC has been a recipient of the FAA's William "Bill" O'Brien Diamond Award of Excellence.

Fostering a culture of continual learning and technical excellence is second nature to ATAC's seasoned corps of maintenance professionals. Highly decorated U.S. military veterans and civilian aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) comprise ATAC's maintenance team.

Working together, the ATAC team enables a robust flight operations tempo across eight permanent locations and multiple deployment sites in the continental U.S., Hawaii and the Western Pacific. ATAC's entire aircraft maintenance organization consistently achieves 100 percent compliance with initial and recurrent AMT training requirements - which garners individual bronze, silver or gold awards for each member of the team. This level of dedication to safety and continuous learning demonstrates the team's commitment to warfighter readiness, making ATAC the recognized industry leader in tactical aviation.

"The ATAC team is honored to receive this award from the FAA," said Greg Guilfoyle, Vice President of Maintenance and Logistics. "It is a team effort. Every supervisor and every technician at ATAC play key roles in the completion of successful flight operations. All of ATAC's staff members are committed to excellence while operating from a set of diverse operating locations in support of the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force."

ATAC is the global leader of tactical airborne training, having pioneered much of what today are contracted air services industry standards. ATAC operates a fleet of over 90 aircraft, achieving over 70,000 flight hours, totaling 20 years of operating experience. ATAC has provided a wide range of contracted air support capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense in locations world-wide, including the Continental United States, Hawaii and the Western Pacific region. ATAC has helped train crews from the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps and regularly operates out of as many as 25 different air bases per year.

###

About Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC)

ATAC provides tactical flight training and adversary aggressor services for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, including live military air-to-air, air-to-ship, and air-to-surface training and support services. ATAC comprises the world's leading civilian-provided, tactical airborne training organization and proudly provides the highest quality live training to squadrons, Air Wings, and Battle Groups. For more information visit: www.atacusa.com.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to US Government contracts as set forth in our SEC filings.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Textron Systems
Public Relations Team
978-657-2020
publicrelations@textronsystems.com

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
