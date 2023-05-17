Advanced search
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-05-17 pm EDT
64.41 USD   +1.87%
04:11pTextron : Able Aerospace Named Component Repair Supplier of the Year
PU
05/16Emergency Room In The Sky : A Look into the Bell 429 Light-Weight HEMS Interior Kits
AQ
05/16Waco Jury Finds Willful Infringement And Awards Plaintiff Textron $279 Million In Drone Patent Suit
AQ
Textron : Able Aerospace Named Component Repair Supplier of the Year

05/17/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
MESA, A.Z. (DATE) - Able Aerospace Services, an industry leading provider of repair, overhaul, exchange and approved replacement parts for fixed- and rotor-wing customers around the world, has been awarded the Component Repair Supplier of the Year - Large Volume category - by Atlas Air Worldwide. Atlas Air selects one of its 300 suppliers to honor with the award each year.

Able Aerospace Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"At Able Aerospace, we are dedicated to providing quality, reliable and innovative solutions to our customers," said Travis Tyler, vice president and general manager, Able Aerospace Services. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award and recognition from Atlas Air as a reflection of our team's passion and commitment to delivering world-class service and support."

Operating from a 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, Able Aerospace offers more than 10,000 FAA-approved repairs and overhauls and some of the world's largest rotable exchange inventories. In addition, the company offers in-house specialized services ranging from electroplating, chemical process, machining and grinding to non-destructive testing, hydraulics and bearings services. Able Aerospace completes more than 95 percent of all jobs at its headquarters location with a team of more than 350 mechanics, engineers and support individuals.

"Able Aerospace continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering quality repairs on schedule," said Lillian Dukes, senior vice president, technical operations, Atlas Air Worldwide. "Collaboration, communication and process excellence are key in high performing teams and critical to our success."

Image: Photo captured during award ceremony

###

About Able Aerospace Services Inc.
Able Aerospace Services is a leading supplier of component and MRO services. With headquarters and maintenance facilities on the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (KIWA) in Mesa, Arizona, Able's products and services support commercial and military fixed- and rotor-wing aviation. Able combines 40 years of aviation experience with a staff of approximately 350 employees to accomplish its mission: Be the aviation leader that provides safe, reliable and innovative solutions. Able is certified by numerous airworthiness authorities including the FAA, EASA, ANAC, CAAC, JCAB, DGCA and others.

About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.
For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 20:10:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 913 M - -
Net income 2023 926 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,14%
Capitalization 12 752 M 12 752 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 63,23 $
Average target price 82,86 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.-9.41%12 752
BOEING6.45%120 842
AIRBUS SE13.71%108 191
DASSAULT AVIATION9.17%15 454
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.08%4 250
AVICOPTER PLC-12.02%3 450
