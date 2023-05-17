Textron : Able Aerospace Named Component Repair Supplier of the Year

MESA, A.Z. (DATE) - Able Aerospace Services, an industry leading provider of repair, overhaul, exchange and approved replacement parts for fixed- and rotor-wing customers around the world, has been awarded the Component Repair Supplier of the Year - Large Volume category - by Atlas Air Worldwide. Atlas Air selects one of its 300 suppliers to honor with the award each year.

Able Aerospace Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"At Able Aerospace, we are dedicated to providing quality, reliable and innovative solutions to our customers," said Travis Tyler, vice president and general manager, Able Aerospace Services. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award and recognition from Atlas Air as a reflection of our team's passion and commitment to delivering world-class service and support."

Operating from a 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, Able Aerospace offers more than 10,000 FAA-approved repairs and overhauls and some of the world's largest rotable exchange inventories. In addition, the company offers in-house specialized services ranging from electroplating, chemical process, machining and grinding to non-destructive testing, hydraulics and bearings services. Able Aerospace completes more than 95 percent of all jobs at its headquarters location with a team of more than 350 mechanics, engineers and support individuals.

"Able Aerospace continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering quality repairs on schedule," said Lillian Dukes, senior vice president, technical operations, Atlas Air Worldwide. "Collaboration, communication and process excellence are key in high performing teams and critical to our success."

Image: Photo captured during award ceremony

###

About Able Aerospace Services Inc.

Able Aerospace Services is a leading supplier of component and MRO services. With headquarters and maintenance facilities on the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (KIWA) in Mesa, Arizona, Able's products and services support commercial and military fixed- and rotor-wing aviation. Able combines 40 years of aviation experience with a staff of approximately 350 employees to accomplish its mission: Be the aviation leader that provides safe, reliable and innovative solutions. Able is certified by numerous airworthiness authorities including the FAA, EASA, ANAC, CAAC, JCAB, DGCA and others.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.