Farnborough International Airshow (July 25, 2024) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced that the Aichi Prefectural Police in Japan has placed an order for the Bell 505 helicopter for airborne law enforcement. When delivered, Aichi Prefecture will be the first in Asia Pacific to operate the Bell 505 for police work.

"This marks a new chapter for the Bell 505 in law enforcement missions in the region. While a single-engine aircraft, the efficiency and utility of the Bell 505 cannot be understated for parapublic and law enforcement roles. It enhances an agency's response capabilities in any situation or environment," said Takuya Masamura, country manager, Japan, Bell. "We look forward to the smooth delivery of the Bell 505s to the Aichi Prefectural Police."

Since its introduction in 2017, there are over a hundred Bell 505s flying in Asia Pacific and Bell has delivered more than 505 Bell 505s worldwide that have clocked more than 100,000 global flight hours.

The Bell 505 has gained increasing popularity among law enforcement agencies in recent years. Several U.S. law enforcement organizations, such as the Fort Worth Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Division of Law Enforcement, and Nebraska State Patrol now employ the Bell 505 in their fleets. Its integrated avionics and dual channel FADEC controlled engine provide pilots enhanced situational awareness and reduced workload, allowing for effective operations in diverse conditions.

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight -

and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

