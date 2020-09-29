Textron : Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) to Support Eglin Air Force Base with Contracted Adversary Air Training

Newport News, VA - September 29, 2020 - Airborne Tactical Advantage Company LLC (ATAC), part of the Textron Systems segment of Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), announced today that it has been selected to provide Eglin Air Force Base with adversary air live training under the Combat Air Forces (CAF) Contracted Air Support (CAS) program.

Under the award, worth up to $92 million, ATAC will provide adversary air live training to F-22 and F-35 pilots at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The award provides for over 1,100 sorties per year for up to 4.5 years, which will be provided by ATAC's fleet of Mirage F1 fighter aircraft and is expected to commence by January 2021.

The award is the last of an initial round of 6 operating locations (OLs) the Air Force has selected under the CAF CAS program, with the Air Force stating its intention to eventually contract for such services at up to 22 OLs: 12 for adversary air and 10 for contracted close air support (CCAS). ATAC has now been selected for three of those adversary air OLs: Eglin Air Force Base, FL, Holloman Air Force Base, NM, and Luke Air Force Base, AZ. Additionally, ATAC was selected to provide CCAS training for U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs) under the same program.

ATAC's flight operations at Holloman AFB are scheduled to commence this month and at Luke AFB by the end of this year.

'ATAC is excited to have been selected to provide adversary training at Eglin, Luke and Holloman AFBs, and we stand ready to serve additional future operating locations and customers as their needs evolve,' said Scott Stacy, ATAC General Manager.

ATAC is the global leader of tactical airborne training, having pioneered much of what are now contracted air services industry standards with a fleet of over 90 aircraft, over 65,000 flight hours, and 20 years of operating experience. ATAC has provided a wide range of contracted air support capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense in locations world-wide, including the Continental United States, Hawaii and the Western Pacific region. ATAC has helped train crews from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps and regularly operates out of as many as 25 different air bases per year.

About Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC)

ATAC provides tactical flight training and adversary aggressor services for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, including live military air-to-air, air-to-ship, and air-to-surface training and support services. ATAC comprises the world's leading civilian-provided, tactical airborne training organization and proudly provides the highest quality live training to squadrons, Air Wings, and Battle Groups. For more information visit: www.atacusa.com .

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Artic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government's ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government's convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; and risks related to multi-award contracts.

Contact

John Rupp, ATAC

Tel (757) 298-8467

[email protected]