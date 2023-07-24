WICHITA, Kan., (July 24, 2023) - Textron Aviation today announced avionics enhancements to the legendary Cessna Caravan family of turboprops - the Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX. Coming in 2024, the most popular utility turboprop in the world will offer the latest Garmin avionics suite to deliver greater performance and improved user experience to pilots.

The Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"We strive to provide excellent flying experiences for pilots, and this update for the Caravan demonstrates our commitment to incorporating the latest technology and innovation based on customer feedback," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Flight Operations. "We're invested in the future of this legendary turboprop and the future of flight."

Equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite, Caravan operators will experience an array of new advanced features and technology from Garmin. Notable additions that will come standard include the GDL 60 datalink, the GTX 345DR diversity transponder and the GI 275 electronic standby.

The GDL 60 will offer high-bandwidth data exchange and connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE networks. The GDL 60 provides cockpit and personal electronic device connectivity, and external Wi-Fi and LTE networks for external connectivity while the aircraft is on ground. It also features the ability to complete automatic wireless database downloads over network connections. The GTX 345DR will offer ADS-B Out/In standard and will also include diversity antenna coverage. The ADS-B In applications available have been expanded with the GTX 345DR to include CAVS (CDTI Assisted Visual Separation) and ROA (Runway Occupancy Awareness). The GI 275 electronic standby provides a modern, sleek glass touchscreen display.

Caravan operators will have new optional features available to them including the Garmin GWX 8000 weather radar, which adds Automode and Lightning and Hail Prediction. They will also have optional Taxiway Routing, which provides visual guidance for Caravan operators when maneuvering in the airport environment.

Previously existing optional features are being refreshed for Caravan operators as well. The Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) refresh includes enhanced terrain, airport signs and runway depictions. The SVT refresh also introduces multiple viewpoints for the first time and integrates with the new Taxiway Routing feature to display routing guidance. Additionally, Sirius XM Weather through the GDL 69A SXM has been enhanced to include new products.

About the Caravan Fleet

The Cessna Caravan fleet of more than 2,600 aircraft is certified in 100 countries with more than 19 million flight hours amassed since the aircraft was introduced. Caravan aircraft fulfill roles for multiple missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The aircraft was engineered for challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways, while providing single-engine economy and simplicity.

