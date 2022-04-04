Textron : Aviation Brings New Upgrades to Iconic Piston Product Lineup

LAKELAND, Fla. (April 4, 2022) - Textron Aviation this week is announcing a range of enhancements to its top-selling, legendary piston aircraft lineup. From utility to luxury, these upgrades to the Beechcraft Baron, Beechcraft Bonanza and all Cessna piston aircraft will provide operators with more functionality and comfort.

Beechcraft pistons introduce multiple enhancements

The new production Beechcraft Bonanza G36 will now offer a 155-pound increase to the maximum takeoff weight, giving the aircraft a maximum useful load of 1,213 pounds in its standard configuration with six seats.

In addition to the increased gross weight, new production Bonanzas, along with Beechcraft Baron G58 aircraft, will offer three new interior schemes and a new cockpit layout with a standalone autopilot controller. New Bonanzas and Bonanzas will also include a Garmin GI 275 electronic standby, a carbon monoxide detector integrated in the Garmin avionics system, USB ports at every seat, powered headset plugs in the cockpit, and updated LED exterior lighting for improved visibility. New models of each aircraft are anticipated to be delivering in mid-2022.

Cessna high-wing pistons feature modernized cockpit

All new production Cessna high wing piston aircraft will also include a Garmin GI 275 electronic standby. The standby modernizes the cockpit panel by eliminating three analog standby instruments and providing additional flight data. The interior of Cessna high-wing piston aircraft also feature refreshes with the addition of Alcantara inserts in the seats along with a backlit USB A/C port in the cockpit.

"These are upgrades that will truly enhance the flying experience for our customers," said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston Sales. "Customers will experience a noticeable change when they're inside each of these aircraft."

Industry-leading lineup on display at Sun 'n Fun

This week at the Sun 'n Fun International Fly-in & Aerospace Expo, Textron Aviation is displaying a Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and Beechcraft Baron G58, as well as a Cessna Caravan, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD and a Cessna Skylane. Sun 'n Fun, which is at Lakeland Linder Airport in Lakeland, Fla., begins Tuesday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, April 10.

A Lycoming engine for the recently announced Cessna Turbo Skylane will be on display next to the aircraft. Visitors can also view a mockup of the new Beechcraft Denali, equipped with McCauley's new composite, 5-blade propeller. McCauley will also be showcasing its new 4-blade propeller for the Beechcraft King Air B300 series.

"This is an ideal opportunity for us share the significant advancements we are making with our piston products," Crow said. "Each of the aircraft we will have on display is an example of our continued focus on our customers' needs. Sun 'n Fun is always a great event to interact with passionate aviators, and we're pleased to have so many announcements for our iconic Beechcraft and Cessna brands."

