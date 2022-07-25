Textron Aviation Defense Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine achieves Military Type Certification from the United States Air Force

Textron Aviation Defense today announced the Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine has achieved Military Type Certification (MTC) from the United States Air Force, paving the way for continued global sales of the light attack aircraft. The AT-6E is a multi-mission aircraft system designed to meet a wide variety of warfighter and peacekeeper needs.

The Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company. The MTC enables global sales of the aircraft through the U.S. government-sponsored foreign military sales program or the direct commercial sales process.

As a good steward of U.S. taxpayer resources, Textron Aviation Defense has manufactured an aircraft purpose-built for light attack, counter-insurgency and Countering Violent Extremist Organizations (C-VEO) mission capability featuring low risk, high performance and low cost. With unmatched tactical flexibility and aircrew protection, the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine delivers a broad spectrum of operational advantages beyond its competitors.

“Achieving Military Type Certification for the AT-6E is the culmination of a multi-year process and a significant accomplishment for our team, opening the door for allies around the world to welcome the AT-6 into their fleets,” said Thomas Hammoor, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense LLC. “We are grateful to our employees throughout the organization for the work they have done to achieve this vital milestone, and we remain committed to equipping warfighters and peacekeepers worldwide with the most capable combat-rated integrated weapons system in this category – the Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine.”

The AT-6 Wolverine’s speed, reliability, maneuvering, altitude and attack profile advantages have proven superior across a broad spectrum of competitions and operational exercises. The United States Air Force was the launch customer for the AT-6, awarding a contract in 2020 for two AT-6E Wolverines. The Royal Thai Air Force is the international launch customer, awarding a contract in 2021 for eight Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverines.

Purpose-built for light attack, counter-insurgency and Countering Violent Extremist Organizations (C-VEO), the high performance, low risk Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine delivers affordable precision and endurance across operations in austere environments. The aircraft empowers operators with Next Gen ISR, the industry's best loitering precision strike capability, the ability to maintain pressure on targets, and reliable networked battlespace communications and video — linking every sensor to every operator — Anytime, Anywhere.

The U.S. Air Force acquired two Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine aircraft in 2020. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), a key U.S. security ally and operator of one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific, followed in 2021 when it selected the Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine to support their 41st Wing light attack operations at Chiang Mai Air Base. The eight RTAF Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverines are scheduled to join the Royal Thai fleet in 2024.

Backed by Textron Aviation’s more than 95 years of experience delivering more than 250,000 military, special missions and commercial aircraft worldwide, the AT-6 Wolverine employs an unmatched range of weapons and features the combat-proven A-10C, F-16 and MC-12 mission systems. The AT-6 has also demonstrated light attack capabilities and full compatibility with U.S. and NATO Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) systems.

Manufactured on an active production line, the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine capitalizes on the proven supply chain and affordability of 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II. Additionally, Wolverine’s low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs free up operator investments to meet high-end capability priorities.

When military customers need airborne solutions for their critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation Defense. With a legacy of thousands of proven Integrated Training Systems (ITS) and Integrated Weapon Systems (IWS) produced and missionized in America’s Heartland since WWII, the family of Textron aircraft equip militaries worldwide with the lowest acquisition, sustainment and training costs on the market. Provider of the world’s leading military flight trainer, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of nearly 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 4.5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and a dozen countries worldwide since 2001.

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; and volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products.

