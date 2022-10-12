Advanced search
Textron Aviation Defense delivers 1,000th Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, global fleet surpasses 5M flight hour milestone

10/12/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Textron Aviation Defense today announced the delivery of the 1,000th Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft and the achievement of the 5 million flight hour milestone across the global T-6 fleet. All Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft are designed and manufactured at the company’s Wichita, Kansas facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005993/en/

Textron Aviation celebrates the 1,000th delivery of the T-6 Texan II. (Photo: Business Wire)

Textron Aviation Defense LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the 1,000th delivery of a truly legendary aircraft,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO of Textron Aviation. “The world’s most advanced global air forces and pilots trust us to deliver a great aircraft that enables them to make the world a better, more secure place. Our world-class workforce goes above and beyond to design, manufacture, deliver and support the world’s premier military flight trainer. It is an honor that partner nations continue to put their confidence in the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II as the gold standard in training capabilities.”

The 1,000th T-6 military flight trainer was delivered to the Colombian Air Force. The fleet of five T-6C Texan II trainers equip Air Combat Command No. 1 (CACOM-1) with its initial slate of Beechcraft T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft at the Capitan Germán Olano Moreno Air Base in Palanquero, Colombia.

The global fleet of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Integrated Training Systems (ITS) encompasses five variants, which were manufactured on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10.

  • Leading the fleet are the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS) T-6A and T-6B aircraft — operated by the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, respectively.
  • The T-6C is an exportable military flight trainer.
  • The T-6C+ is an exportable armed variant of the T-6C.
  • The T-6D is operated by the United States Army.

“Together, our team has crafted an integrated training system that is the world’s most advanced, most sought-after capability for producing pilots — in particular, 4th and 5th gen pilots,” said Tom Hammoor, president & CEO of Textron Aviation Defense LLC. “Our nation has relied on the T-6 for more than 20 years to train its flight students. Prior to that, the United States relied on the Beechcraft T-34 Turbo Mentor, the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor and the Cessna T-37 Tweet. That means that every pilot across the Department of Defense has learned to fly in a Beechcraft or Cessna aircraft for nearly 70 years.”

The fleet of 1,000 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II trainers empower global pilot capabilities across 13 nations and two North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) flight schools. Operators of the T-6 include the:

  • NATO Flight Training Program in Canada
  • Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard AFB, Texas
  • U.S. Air Force Aviation Leadership Program
  • U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard
  • Mexican Navy and Mexican Air Force
  • Hellenic Air Force
  • Argentine Air Force
  • Iraqi Air Force
  • Israeli Air Force
  • Royal Air Force
  • Royal Canadian Air Force
  • Royal Moroccan Air Force
  • Royal New Zealand Air Force
  • Colombian Air Force
  • Royal Thai Air Force
  • Tunisian Air Force

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force recently announced a 14th nation will acquire the T-6C via a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program leveraging 2021 and 2022 Building Partnership Capacity funds.

Proven experience, affordability
Backed by more than 90 years of experience delivering more than 250,000 aircraft worldwide, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II’s low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to fast-track pilot production. With an installed base that more than quadruples its closest competitor, the family of Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft has been the world’s number one Integrated Training System (ITS) for more than 20 years. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II capitalizes on an active production line with an industry-leading Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10 as well as a proven supply chain and the affordability of 85 percent parts commonality with the Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC
When military customers need airborne solutions for their critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation Defense. With a legacy of thousands of proven Integrated Training Systems (ITS) and Integrated Weapon Systems (IWS) produced and missionized in America’s Heartland since WWII, the family of Textron aircraft equip militaries worldwide with the lowest acquisition, sustainment and training costs on the market. Provider of the world’s leading military flight trainer, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and thirteen countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; and volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products.


© Business Wire 2022
