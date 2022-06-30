Textron : Aviation Delivers Special Mission-Configured Cessna Citation Longitude in Support of Japan Civil Aviation Bureau Flight Inspection Mission

WICHITA, Kan. (June, 30, 2022) - Textron Aviation today announced it has delivered a special mission Cessna Citation Longitude jet fitted with flight inspection calibration equipment to be operated by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB). The aircraft will conduct flight validation and flight inspection operations to ensure the integrity of the airways that constitute the national airspace of Japan.

The Cessna Citation Longitude is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

"Textron Aviation is honored to, once again, be selected as the aircraft provider of choice for the JCAB," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. "The Longitude continues the legacy of Cessna Citation flight inspection jet aircraft in service by the JCAB. The performance, large cabin and capabilities of the Longitude provide the JCAB a new level of efficiency and productivity in maintaining the operational integrity of its airports and airways."

The JCAB Longitude is outfitted with the UNIFIS 3000-G2 flight inspection equipment to perform critical verification of navigation aids such as Instrument Landing System Category I, II, and III (ILS Cat I,II,III) approaches, Ground Based Augmentation System (GBAS), Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) and much more.

In addition to the Longitude, the JCAB also operates five Citation CJ4 jets in a similar flight inspection capacity.



About the Citation Longitude

The clean-sheet design of the Longitude integrates the latest technology throughout the aircraft, bringing customers the lowest direct operating cost in its class. Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines with fully integrated autothrottles with envelope protection, the Longitude offers best in class maintenance intervals of 800 hour/18 months and Textron Aviation maintenance and diagnostic systems (AReS). The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency. No super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost.



Endless Special Mission Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special mission operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are preferred for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

