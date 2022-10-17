Textron Aviation Expands Parts Distribution Operations at Its Headquarters Location to Better Serve Global Customer Base

Textron Aviation today announced a significant move to add 180,000 square feet of space to its parts distribution operations to better support customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker products. Located at the company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, the expansion supports parts availability for the thousands of aircraft operating about the world which were designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation.

“We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Global Parts and Distribution. “Customers expect us to have parts available to keep them flying and this expansion will allow us to more efficiently support our customers’ parts needs.”

The larger footprint will allow the company to continue to invest in inventory to support not only new models like the Cessna SkyCourier and Beechcraft Denali but to continue to bolster its stock levels for other product lines as well. The expansion also enables Textron Aviation to continue to make it easier for customers to conduct business with the company, including a dedicated lane for customers to drop-off or pick up parts in person and opportunities for consolidated shipments. The expanded operations will also provide expedited support to the company’s own Wichita Service Center.

Consistent with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the project features energy-saving LED lighting and high-efficiency systems and process improvements that will consolidate shipments and reduce vehicle travel by an estimated 40,000 miles annually.

The company expects the project to begin later this month and be completed by the end of 2023. The new footprint includes room for warehouse space, an extension of the existing mezzanine structure for parts storage and offices and additional room for dedicated customer support analysts. PEC Engineering and GLMV Architecture designed the facility and CONCO Construction will complete the project. All companies are local to Textron Aviation’s headquarters and the expanded facility in Wichita, Kansas.

Textron Aviation has seven distribution centers and 17 stockrooms around the globe. This Wichita location houses more than 120,000 parts and employs a team of more than 350 people to support distribution operations.

