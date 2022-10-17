Advanced search
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:42 2022-10-17 am EDT
61.63 USD   +2.98%
10:16aTextron Aviation Expands Parts Distribution Operations at Its Headquarters Location to Better Serve Global Customer Base
BU
10/14Textron aviation defense delivers 1,000th beechcraft t-6 texan ii, global fleet surpasses 5m flight hour milestone
AQ
10/13Textron : Aviation Announces Order for 55 Cessna Skyhawks to Support Pilot Training for ATP Flight School
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Textron Aviation Expands Parts Distribution Operations at Its Headquarters Location to Better Serve Global Customer Base

10/17/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Textron Aviation today announced a significant move to add 180,000 square feet of space to its parts distribution operations to better support customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker products. Located at the company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, the expansion supports parts availability for the thousands of aircraft operating about the world which were designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005577/en/

A rendering of Textron Aviation's expanded parts distribution facility in Wichita. (Photo: Business Wire)

A rendering of Textron Aviation's expanded parts distribution facility in Wichita. (Photo: Business Wire)

Textron Aviation Inc. is a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Global Parts and Distribution. “Customers expect us to have parts available to keep them flying and this expansion will allow us to more efficiently support our customers’ parts needs.”

The larger footprint will allow the company to continue to invest in inventory to support not only new models like the Cessna SkyCourier and Beechcraft Denali but to continue to bolster its stock levels for other product lines as well. The expansion also enables Textron Aviation to continue to make it easier for customers to conduct business with the company, including a dedicated lane for customers to drop-off or pick up parts in person and opportunities for consolidated shipments. The expanded operations will also provide expedited support to the company’s own Wichita Service Center.

Consistent with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the project features energy-saving LED lighting and high-efficiency systems and process improvements that will consolidate shipments and reduce vehicle travel by an estimated 40,000 miles annually.

The company expects the project to begin later this month and be completed by the end of 2023. The new footprint includes room for warehouse space, an extension of the existing mezzanine structure for parts storage and offices and additional room for dedicated customer support analysts. PEC Engineering and GLMV Architecture designed the facility and CONCO Construction will complete the project. All companies are local to Textron Aviation’s headquarters and the expanded facility in Wichita, Kansas.

Textron Aviation has seven distribution centers and 17 stockrooms around the globe. This Wichita location houses more than 120,000 parts and employs a team of more than 350 people to support distribution operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 102 M - -
Net income 2022 856 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 12 658 M 12 658 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 59,84 $
Average target price 81,83 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.-22.49%12 658
BOEING-33.86%79 066
AIRBUS SE-14.04%74 129
DASSAULT AVIATION36.53%10 517
AVICOPTER PLC-50.00%3 291
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-42.67%3 035