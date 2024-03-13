Textron Aviation today announced the award of a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL, for two Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft. The aircraft will be owned and operated by the Djiboutian Air Force (DAF). This acquisition is the third delivery order under a recently established indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that allows up to $100 million U.S. dollars for the acquisition of Textron Aviation aircraft over a five-year period.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“The two special missions Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft will be Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance equipped to ensure the border sovereignty of the country of Djibouti,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “This multiyear contract allows the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command to rapidly procure Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) aircraft and modifications from Textron Aviation for our Foreign Military Sale allies and partner nations. We are honored to assist in advancing U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by providing our solutions under the IDIQ and we look forward to further cooperation with the U.S. Army.”

This order follows the recent placement of delivery orders for three Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft two destined for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force (Fuerza de Aviación Naval) and one the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation (Aviación Naval Ecuatoriana). With the addition of the two Cessna Grand Caravan EX for the Djiboutian Air Force, five aircraft have been ordered under the IDIQ contract.

About the Cessna Grand Caravan EX

The Cessna Caravan platform has seen more than 3,000 aircraft delivered that are certified in 100 countries with nearly 24 million flight hours amassed worldwide since the aircraft was introduced. Caravans fulfill roles for multiple missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The Grand Caravan EX aircraft is known for its dependable and efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators, cargo carriers and special missions operators worldwide. The aircraft offers an impressive output of 867 horsepower and a rate of climb of 1,275 feet per minute.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | defense.txtav.com | scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

