Official TEXTRON INC. press release

Textron Aviation today announced a new ProAdvantage program, SustainableAdvantage℠, to provide owners with an additional option for reducing their carbon dioxide emissions from operating aircraft. In collaboration with 4AIR, the program is set to launch in January 2024 and is available to eligible customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker turbine aircraft worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211958990/en/

Beechcraft King Air Sustainability (Photo: Business Wire)

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.

“Owners have increasingly become interested in solutions that mitigate the carbon footprint of operating their aircraft,” said Brad White, senior vice president, Global Parts and Programs, Textron Aviation. “SustainableAdvantage provides them the opportunity to have a seamless option to offset their carbon emissions through a Textron Aviation approved program and supplier.”

Textron Aviation will administer SustainableAdvantage as part of its easy-to-use array of ProAdvantage programs and connect owners to 4AIR. 4AIR is the first company to offer comprehensive sustainability solutions for business aviation. SustainableAdvantage will offer owners the option to offset their aircraft emissions footprint with 4AIR’s Bronze Level. Carbon offsets reduce emissions elsewhere which can be claimed against the carbon footprint from operating aircraft.

“Our relationship with Textron Aviation acknowledges the many strides we have made in the industry to make sustainability more accessible,” said Nancy Bsales, chief operating officer, 4AIR. “We are excited to provide Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners with sustainable solutions that address and meet their environmental commitments and goals.”

4AIR will provide owners who choose to join SustainableAdvantage a personalized, annual report that will document offset purchases. Additionally, 4AIR offers monitoring and compliance reporting requirements for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the European Union, French and United Kingdom Emissions Trading System (ETS) as well as other ESG reporting requirements.

The SustainableAdvantage portfolio currently managed by 4AIR supports four projects around the globe:

Rainier Gateway Forestry Project

Cookstove Project

Bundled Solar

Solar Energy – Renewable Power by Adani

Sustainability at Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation is committed to environmental sustainability and natural resource conservation and supports the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change. As part of Textron Inc., Textron Aviation established enterprise-wide five-year goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, and reduce energy consumption, water use and waste generation by 10% by the end of 2025. Additionally, nearly all the company's electricity needs in Kansas are powered by renewable wind energy.

Robust investments in Textron Aviation’s products and facilities encourage sustainability in its designs and operations. The Beechcraft Denali and Cessna Citation Ascend highlight the company's dedication to reducing emissions and improving efficiency through its new aircraft projects. Customers can take delivery of their aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and they can also refuel with it at Textron Aviation's service center in Wichita, Kansas.

The company is actively supporting the development of sustainable propulsion solutions, such as hydrogen electric and hybrid electric. Its global service network received recertification from the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) as a Green Aviation Business and by NBAA for the increased sustainability efforts of its ground support.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering turnkey, accessible sustainability solutions. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction. The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, industry-aligned benchmarks, and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies. For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211958990/en/