Textron Aviation announced today the company is expanding its footprint in Australia to modernize facilities and increase Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker parts availability in the region. In addition, Premiair Aviation Maintenance, an Australian service center acquired by Textron Aviation in 2020, has changed its name to Textron Aviation Australia Pty Ltd. to fully integrate the Perth, Gold Coast and Melbourne facilities into the company’s comprehensive global service network.

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and parts centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG (aircraft-on-ground) support.

TEXTRON AVIATION EXPANDING AFTERMARKET SUPPORT IN PERTH AND MELBOURNE

Textron Aviation is moving to larger and modernized facilities at both Jandakot airport in Perth and Essendon Fields airport in Melbourne to grow service capacity and support parts availability in the region.

In Perth, moving Textron Aviation’s Service Center to a larger facility at Jandakot airport provides more space for servicing aircraft — increasing shop capacity and aiding in faster scheduling with minimal down time to keep customers flying. The new facility will also provide more comfortable environments for customers and employees. Textron Aviation expects to be fully operational in the new facility by the end of July 2024.

“Investing in a larger and modern Textron Aviation Service Center facility in Perth allows us to grow our capacity and better assist customers with scheduled maintenance, modifications and aircraft-on-ground support,” said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. “We take pride in enhancing the customer experience at all of our service locations to keep people moving and help customers evolve their aircraft to fit their missions.”

In Melbourne, the company is adding 5,000 square feet of new parts storage to a facility near Essendon Fields airport, located within five minutes of all major carriers and the Textron Aviation Service Center. The expansion increases parts storage by four times the previous inventory in the region, leading to faster shipments for customers. Textron Aviation is also adding a new in-region parts customer support and warranty team in Melbourne to support all Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker parts needs. Textron Aviation anticipates being fully functional in the expanded Melbourne facility by the end of June 2024.

“Increasing parts inventory and team members in Australia allows us to respond even faster to customers when they need support,” said Brad White, senior vice president, Global Parts and Distribution. “With more than 1,400 aircraft operating in the region, we’re making this investment in direct response to customer feedback and an increasing demand for parts availability globally.”

PREMIAIR AVIATION MAINTENANCE CHANGES TO TEXTRON AVIATION AUSTRALIA

Textron Aviation also announced all Premiair Aviation Maintenance facilities in Perth, Gold Coast and Melbourne are now operating under the Textron Aviation brand as Textron Aviation Australia.

Textron Aviation acquired Premiair Aviation Maintenance in 2020 as part of its commitment to offering customers factory-direct maintenance and support globally. With a team of experts offering more than two decades of experience in aircraft maintenance, Textron Aviation Australia has Civil Aviation Safety Authority authorization to work on the extensive lineup of Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.

