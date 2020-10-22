Textron : Aviation to expand service offerings to include repair of Citation CJ series landing gear

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 22, 2020) - Textron Aviation is expanding service offerings to provide customers with a new standard repair process for Cessna Citation CJ series aircraft main landing gear (MLG). This innovative solution, which is in the final stages of certification, will allow engineers to repair the MLG without having to replace it, improving cost-effectiveness of operation for customers.

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, is leading this project with Able Aerospace Services Inc., which the company acquired in 2016.

'The desire to have the option to repair instead of replace CJ landing gear is something we've been hearing from our customers, so we are excited about this solution in response to their feedback,' said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. 'Currently, any amount of significant damage to landing gear requires replacement, which is a costly and time-consuming process. We are pleased to be able to solve this pain point and ultimately reduce operating costs for our customers while minimizing downtime by providing them with a rental asset while we repair their gear.'

With initial testing taking place on the Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft, the company plans to subsequently apply the repairability solution across all CJ series aircraft starting in 2021. The company continues to evaluate additional Citation models which could benefit from such a program. And, recognizing the importance of long-term operating costs, Textron Aviation is taking the opportunity to address future repairability for its Cessna SkyCourier and Cessna Denali turboprops in development.

Textron Aviation has successfully completed static and cyclic testing of the Citation CJ3 MLG with up to five lifetimes (75,000 landings) of the gear's life limit to substantiate the repair safe-life.

'At Textron Aviation, we are continuously evaluating our products and services to ensure we are meeting customer expectations,' said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Parts and Programs. 'Leveraging the knowledge of our engineering team, coupled with the expanded repair capability and special processing with which Able is experienced, demonstrates our commitment to cross-functional collaboration that benefits customers. The lessons we have learned from this project will pave the way for future innovations and enable us to continue producing leading-edge products.'

