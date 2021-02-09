Textron : Aviation unveils the Citation CJ4 Gen2, the next generation in the industry leading Cessna Citation line-up

WICHITA, Kan. (Feb. 09, 2021) - Textron Aviation today announced the newest addition to the Cessna Citation business jet family, the Citation CJ4 Gen2. The largest Citation in the light jet segment offers operators a host of features that elevate ramp presence and in-flight comfort, including a new stair and handrail, premium seating options and enhanced ambiance lighting throughout.

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

'With the CJ4 Gen2, we focused on a design that enhances passenger comfort with an elevated cabin to match the performance capabilities already trusted by Citation CJ4 owners,' said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. 'Developments in technology have allowed us to introduce new design elements. A first for Citation light jets are the CoolView Skylights and a vanity option, which give our customers the atmosphere of a large aircraft with light jet performance capabilities.'

Textron Aviation is taking orders for the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 with deliveries beginning immediately. The Cessna Citation CJ4, which achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification in 2010, remains a 525C type aircraft and has already received current interior certification for the CJ4 Gen2.

Elevated comfort and productivity in the sky

Upon entering the CJ4 Gen2, customers and pilots will notice redesigned stairs with a lower point of entry, handrail support and a customizable logo light. The refreshment center and galley area are comprised of improved storage options and an optional high-power outlet accompanied by a pull-out surface for a coffee maker. Additionally, extendable stone countertops are also available.

In the jet's main cabin area, side-facing seat selections include a folding single seat, a fixed two-place couch and a folding two-place couch which provide additional storage capacity to secure belongings in flight.

Along with the new cabin seating options, there is enhanced lighting in the pockets, on the sidewall and floor, and in the cupholders. This is the first Citation aircraft equipped with CoolView lavatory skylights to provide more natural lighting throughout the lavatory and aft cabin area. Operators can choose the jet's Premier Collection design option, which also offers a completely new lavatory vanity and sink.

The aircraft offers an upgraded wireless cabin management system consisting of an onboard media server with the ability to stream preloaded audio and video files, access XM Satellite Radio and view moving maps. As part of the new system, passengers can also wirelessly control cabin lighting, window shades and temperature from their own mobile devices while productivity is powered by the USB charging ports at each cabin seat.

'At Textron Aviation, we are constantly reviewing our aircraft, taking customer feedback and investing in our product lineup to ensure we stay ahead of evolving trends and support our customers as they experience first-class flight, total cabin comfort, and flexibility, making their aircraft the most productive place in the sky,' said Tannahill.

Class-leading performance

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 allows customers to go further with the light jet segment's leading range-to-payload ratio and a best-in-class IFR range of 1,926 nautical miles (3,567 km) with a maximum cruise speed of 451 knots. The single-pilot certified jet combines superior speed, range and operating economics when compared with larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner/operators or corporate missions. The CJ4 Gen2 has seating for up to ten passengers and includes a notable 1,040-pound baggage capacity.

Leading the light jet segment

Cessna Citation jets continue to lead the light jet segment, with more than 5,000 aircraft delivered worldwide, offering customers the broadest range of options on the market. From the popular Cessna Citation M2, to the upgraded efficiency and comfort of the CJ3+ and the leading CJ4 Gen2, the Citation family of light business jets has evolved to offer a range of capabilities, systems and options unmatched in the industry.

Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 Images

