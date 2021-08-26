Textron : Awarded Contract Valued up to $92.5 Million for OSRVTTM Contractor Logistics Support

HUNT VALLEY, MD. - Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued up to $92.5 million by the U.S. Army to provide Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) for the One System® Remote Video Terminal (OSRVTTM). This three-year contract provides logistics support, product refresh, field services and engineering support to potentially over 3,400 fielded units, as well as 1,100 range extending Mobile Directional Antenna Systems (MDAS) operating with the U.S. Army. In addition, the contract supports upgrading up to 3,000 OSRVT to the new ROVER 6S configuration, as well as the fielding of up to nearly 2,000 of the new Soldier Portable OSRVT (SPOT).

Textron Systems' combat proven OSRVT Program of Record delivers full-motion video (FMV), images and critical geospatial data from DOD Manned ISR and Unmanned Aircraft Systems across multiple frequency bands and waveforms. The fielding of the SPOT complements the OSRVT by addressing the need for a smaller, lightweight wearable system that retains the majority of the OSRVTs functionality but at reduced tactical ranges. Bringing capability to the warfighter, SPOT's straightforward design makes it easy to use and closes the shooter to sensor gap by keeping soldiers connected.

'With more than a decade of providing manned-unmanned teaming to the U.S. Army, we are excited to continue the evolution of the OSRVT and introduce the smallest version yet - SPOT, purpose designed for the dismounted user at the tactical edge,' said Senior Vice President Air Systems, Wayne Prender. 'We attended the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) demonstration earlier this year, which allowed SPOT's user-base to test and interact with this product. Soldiers were able to see firsthand and experience its simplicity and lightweight form factor. We are proud to continue supporting the OSRVT program and equipping our forces with a portable variant to keep them prepared on the battlefield.'

Leveraging Textron Systems' range of CLS programs and expertise with OSRVT, this contract allows for continued support to the services through Q1 2024.

