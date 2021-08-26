Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Textron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Textron : Awarded Contract Valued up to $92.5 Million for OSRVTTM Contractor Logistics Support

08/26/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUNT VALLEY, MD. - Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued up to $92.5 million by the U.S. Army to provide Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) for the One System® Remote Video Terminal (OSRVTTM). This three-year contract provides logistics support, product refresh, field services and engineering support to potentially over 3,400 fielded units, as well as 1,100 range extending Mobile Directional Antenna Systems (MDAS) operating with the U.S. Army. In addition, the contract supports upgrading up to 3,000 OSRVT to the new ROVER 6S configuration, as well as the fielding of up to nearly 2,000 of the new Soldier Portable OSRVT (SPOT).

Textron Systems' combat proven OSRVT Program of Record delivers full-motion video (FMV), images and critical geospatial data from DOD Manned ISR and Unmanned Aircraft Systems across multiple frequency bands and waveforms. The fielding of the SPOT complements the OSRVT by addressing the need for a smaller, lightweight wearable system that retains the majority of the OSRVTs functionality but at reduced tactical ranges. Bringing capability to the warfighter, SPOT's straightforward design makes it easy to use and closes the shooter to sensor gap by keeping soldiers connected.

'With more than a decade of providing manned-unmanned teaming to the U.S. Army, we are excited to continue the evolution of the OSRVT and introduce the smallest version yet - SPOT, purpose designed for the dismounted user at the tactical edge,' said Senior Vice President Air Systems, Wayne Prender. 'We attended the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) demonstration earlier this year, which allowed SPOT's user-base to test and interact with this product. Soldiers were able to see firsthand and experience its simplicity and lightweight form factor. We are proud to continue supporting the OSRVT program and equipping our forces with a portable variant to keep them prepared on the battlefield.'

Leveraging Textron Systems' range of CLS programs and expertise with OSRVT, this contract allows for continued support to the services through Q1 2024.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity contracts and others risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ONE SYSTEM is a registered trademark of the U.S. Army.

MEDIA CONTACT
Textron Systems
Public Relations Team
978-657-2020
publicrelations@textronsystems.com

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 19:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEXTRON INC.
03:31pTEXTRON : Awarded Contract Valued up to $92.5 Million for OSRVTTM Contractor Log..
PU
08/18TEXTRON : Aviation launches new data communications program to support legacy Ha..
PU
08/13TEXTRON : Bell 360 Invictus Build Makes Significant Progress for Army's Fara Pro..
PU
08/12TEXTRON : Bell 360 Invictus Build Makes Significant Progress for Army's FARA Pro..
AQ
08/05Bombardier sees higher 2021 revenue as business jet travel rebounds; shares j..
RE
08/05BOMBARDIER : lifts forecast for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds
RE
08/05TEXTRON : Howe & Howe Unveils Its Next Generation Thermite™ Ev2 Electric F..
PU
08/04TEXTRON : AMREF Flying Doctors adds Special Mission Cessna Citation Sovereign to..
PU
08/04THE ROUTE LESS TRAVELLED : private aviation eyes limited direct flights to lure ..
RE
08/03TEXTRON : Mccauley propeller launches beechcraft king air b300 series aftermarke..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEXTRON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 811 M - -
Net income 2021 745 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 16 474 M 16 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float -
Chart TEXTRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Textron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 73,50 $
Average target price 77,83 $
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
E. Robert Lupone Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen M. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEXTRON INC.50.24%16 474
THE BOEING COMPANY3.44%129 557
AIRBUS SE29.12%107 024
DASSAULT AVIATION6.63%9 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.67%7 122
AVICOPTER PLC8.44%6 054