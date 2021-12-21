Log in
Textron : BELL DELIVERS HUEY II TO BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

12/21/2021 | 02:00pm EST
Aircraft adds to expanding international operators

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (Dec. 21, 2021) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the delivery of four Bell Huey II aircraft to the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) on Dec. 4. The aircraft are part of an Foreign Military Sale signed in December 2019.

The Huey II worldwide fleet of more than 300 aircraft have a combined 1.2 million flight hours. Prior to the delivery, members of the AFBiH Air Force and Air Defense Brigade completed adaptation training at the Bell Training Academy in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We are very pleased and honored to be able to deliver these very versatile helicopters to the Armed Forces of Bosnia Herzegovina." said Clay Bridges, regional sales manager, Bell. "The Huey IIs will enhance the Bosnia and Herzegovina's ability to perform search and rescue, firefighting, and many other missions. Here and throughout the region, we are seeing the need for helicopters grow."

Additionally, Bell's global customer support network, with more than 100 authorized customer service facilities in 34 countries, provides customers with the largest support network in the industry.

###


Jay Hernandez
Bell
Sr. Military Communication Strategist
jhernandez09@bellflight.com
(817) 280-1949
Online Media Kit
Follow us @Bellflight
Bellflight.com

About Bell
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.
We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Textron Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 18:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
