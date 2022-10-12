Advanced search
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44 2022-10-12 pm EDT
60.75 USD   -1.07%
03:22pTextron : Bell Announces First Bell 505 Delivery to Greece
03:20pTextron Aviation Defense delivers 1,000th Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, global fleet surpasses 5M flight hour milestone
10:34aTEXTRON SYSTEMS' AEROSONDE UAS BEGINS OPERATIONS FOR NIGERIA; Brings Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Capability to Domestic Security
Textron : Bell Announces First Bell 505 Delivery to Greece

10/12/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Prague, Czech Republic (Oct. 10, 2022) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the delivery of the first Bell 505 to a customer in Greece. The aircraft was delivered in August at the Bell Prague Service Center. The aircraft is privately owned and will be operated by Bellavia Ltd. for commercial flights throughout the mainland and islands of Greece for business, VIP, leisure and charter flights. Bellavia will operate and maintain the aircraft under its organization certifications with pilots and technicians trained at the Bell Training Academy.

"This is an exciting milestone for the Bell 505. We are proud to deliver the first 505 in Greece," said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Commercial Business, Bell. "The Bell 505 is a unique platform that is fit for any adventure. The aircraft enables tourists to experience the world from a new perspective and see some of its most remote and beautiful places."

Bellavia Aviation Services Ltd. has operated and maintained Bell aircraft since 1991. The third-generation family business began its operation with a Bell 47 providing more than 3,500 flight hours in fertilizing, mosquito spraying and aerial filming. It continued operations with the legendary Bell 206 JetRanger, Bell 230, Bell 206 LongRanger and currently has a fleet of Bell 206, Bell 407, Bell 429 and Bell 505.

"We are thrilled to add another Bell aircraft to our fleet. We take much pride in flying Bell helicopters throughout the blue skies of Greece and continue to enjoy the unparalleled support and advanced technology Bell can provide," said Rania Belesioti, accountable manager. Bellavia Ltd. "Our clients and associates are granted with what they deserve: the safest and highest quality flights over the beautiful lands and islands of Greece."

Bell has delivered 78 Bell 505s in Europe to customers in Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, and now Greece. The company continues to grow its international presence with aircraft sales for private and commercial use. In addition, to its broad customer base, Bell's Prague facility offers regional operators' accessible maintenance, repair and overhaul options.

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.
We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Textron Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
