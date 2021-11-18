Textron : Bell Announces First Bell 505 NXi Sale in Slovakia

Bell completes second 505 in-country sale, adding to country's growing helicopter market

Cologne, Germany (18 Nov. 2021) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced today the sale of the first Bell 505 NXi in Slovakia to WELLPHARMA S.R.O., marking the second Bell 505 sale in the country in 2021. The customer will take delivery of the aircraft in summer 2022 at Bell's Prague Service center. The corporate-configured Bell 505 will be equipped with the latest Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and used for corporate and private transportation.

Since receiving EASA certification at the end of 2020, Bell is thrilled to include the Garmin G1000 NXi integrated avionics suite as standard equipment in every new Bell 505, as well as retrofit for existing Bell 505s," said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe and Russia, Bell. "The Garmin G1000H NXi Flight Deck enhances the world-class short light single aircraft with heightened situational awareness, faster information processing and upgraded displays to decrease pilot workload and add to in-flight experience."

Bell has delivered more than 60 Bell 505s in the Europe to customers in Montenegro, Italy, Switzerland and more. The company continues to grow its regional presence and complete sales in developing rotorcraft markets like Slovakia. In addition to its broad customer base, Bell's Prague facility offers regional operators accessible maintenance, repair and overhaul options to ensure fleets are mission-ready.

Combining the latest Garmin avionics and dual channel FADEC-controlled engine, the Bell 505 NXi aircraft offerings can include dual core processors to reduce boot time by more than 50%, LED backlit and improved displays, Easy LRU replacement via automatically loaded software recognition, VFR/IFR charts available via the multifunction display (MFD), Enhanced Horizontal Situation Indicator (HIS) with map and traffic and terrain overlays.

