Textron : Bell Announces a Signed Purchase Agreement for First SUBARU Bell 412EPXs Sold in Europe

Two SUBARU Bell 412EPX Aircraft Ordered for the Ministry of Interior of Croatia

Fort Worth, TX (Sept. 29, 2022) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today a signed purchase agreement for two SUBARU Bell 412EPX helicopters to the Republic of Croatia's Ministry of Interior. This marks a significant milestone in the region as the first purchase agreement for SUBARU Bell 412 EPXs in Europe. The expected delivery date of the aircraft is October 2023.

"The SUBARU Bell 412EPX adds increased payload capabilities to the world-renowned Bell 412 platform, and this agreement continues to expand its reputation," said Duncan Van De Velde, Bell's managing director, Europe. "We are thrilled to bring the most modern version of the Bell 412 platform to a European customer and showcase its capabilities."

The Republic of Croatia's Ministry of the Interior deals with the tasks related to criminal, border and special police activities and other activities related to civil protection, firefighting, fire protection, production and trade in explosive substances and weapons, private protection, detective affairs, and mine action.

"The Ministry of Interior is honored to be the first European customer to sign a purchase agreement for the SUBARU Bell 412EPX," said Ph.D. Davor Božinović, Minister of Interior, Croatia. "We look forward to utilizing its unique capabilities and durability to protect and defend the citizens of Croatia."

Certified in 2018, the SUBARU BELL 412EPX has a maximum internal weight of 12,200 lbs, external weight of 13,000 lbs and up to 5,000 lbs of goods with a cargo hook. The aircraft enables large cargo and personnel transportation with its ability to carry up to 5,385 lbs. The Bell 412EPX benefits from a robust main rotor gearbox dry run capability, and increased mast torque output at speeds below 60 knots; providing operators the ability to transport more supplies and perform operations more efficiently.

