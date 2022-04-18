Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Textron Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TXT   US8832031012

TEXTRON INC.

(TXT)
  Report
04/14 04:03:52 pm EDT
68.65 USD   -0.79%
Textron Completes Acquisition of Pipistrel

04/18/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today announced that it has closed its acquisition of PIPISTREL d.o.o., PIPISTREL VERTICAL SOLUTIONS d.o.o. and PIPISTREL ITALIA S.R.L., known collectively as Pipistrel, an award-winning pioneer and global leader in electrically powered aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005136/en/

Pipistrel, which developed the world's first and currently only electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from EASA, is now part of Textron. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pipistrel, which developed the world's first and currently only electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from EASA, is now part of Textron. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pipistrel’s Velis Electro is the world’s first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The company, which offers a family of gliders and light aircraft with both electric and combustion engines, has delivered more than 2,500 light aircraft worldwide since its founding in 1989 and additionally has both hybrid and electric propulsion models under development.

As a Textron company, Pipistrel will have access to greater resources, technical and regulatory expertise and a global aircraft sales and support network, enabling it to accelerate its development and certification of electric and hybrid electric aircraft. Pipistrel is now part of Textron’s newest business segment, Textron eAviation, which will pursue Textron’s long-term strategy to offer a family of sustainable aircraft for urban air mobility, general aviation, cargo and special mission roles. Rob Scholl, who has been leading Textron’s eAviation initiatives to date, has been named president and CEO of the segment.

“Pipistrel has already achieved what many other companies only aspire to – certifying and delivering highly regarded electric aircraft to customers around the world,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. “We are excited to accelerate Pipistrel’s development and to welcome its talented people into our organization, where we will pool expertise to make Textron a world leader in sustainable aircraft for a wide range of missions.”

Pipistrel will remain a distinct aviation brand within Textron, alongside the company’s already established Cessna, Beechcraft, and Bell brands. Its headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing will remain in Slovenia and Italy, where Textron plans to make additional investments to expand manufacturing and product development capabilities.

“With Pipistrel, we have the opportunity to take an already great aircraft manufacturer and make it greater still,” said Textron eAviation CEO Rob Scholl. “We look forward to working with its remarkable team and helping the business achieve its full potential.”

Under the terms of the transaction, Textron purchased Pipistrel for a cash purchase price of approximately €218 million. Pipistrel’s founder and CEO, Ivo Boscarol, will remain a minority shareholder of Pipistrel with an approximately 10 percent interest for a two-year period, during which he will advise on future product plans and strategies. The cash purchase price includes the amount for which his minority interest will be purchased at the end of the two-year period.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

About Pipistrel

In 2020, Pipistrel’s Velis Electro became the world’s first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This achievement followed a series of electric aircraft introductions since the company began research and development of electric propulsion in 2000. Pipistrel’s pioneering work has been recognized through awards from NASA, IDC, and other organizations. The company, which offers a family of gliders and light aircraft with both electric and combustion engines, has delivered more than 2,500 light aircraft worldwide since its founding in 1989 and additionally has both hybrid and electric propulsion models under development.

www.pipistrel-aircraft.com

About Textron eAviation

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Textron eAviation is focused on sustainable flying, backed by Textron’s 100 years of expertise and the restless spirit for innovation that is embodied in our Pipistrel, Cessna, Beechcraft and Bell brands.

Taking the lead in Textron’s development of sustainably powered flight, Textron eAviation is leveraging the industry-leading product design, certification, manufacturing, and aftermarket solutions from across Textron’s businesses coupled with the newly acquired expertise of Pipistrel.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the acquired business; the risk that anticipated synergies and opportunities as a result of the acquisition will not be realized; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop and certify new electric and hybrid electric aircraft products; unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of such new products; and our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of such new products.


© Business Wire 2022
